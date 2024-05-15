Jewellery is the perfect way to accessorise a look, and there is no better event than the Oscars for inspiration.

The Oscars are the highlight of awards show season and one of the best parts of this glamorous event is the jewellery. The world's best actors don their finest gowns and jewels and grace the red carpet, often sporting accessories worth millions. While these range from simple diamond studs to outlandishly glitzy chokers and bracelets, jewellery at the Oscars is a key part of the allure of the red carpet.

So, with that in mind, we have rounded up 32 of the best jewellery looks from the Oscars for you to enjoy.

32 of the best jewellery looks from the Oscars

Charlize Theron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This diamond necklace, designed by Harry Winston, was a moment that got everyone talking at the 2014 Academy Awards. The actress wore the one-of-a-kind necklace that was reportedly valued at $15 million and featured a 31-carat emerald-cut diamond in a simple yet glamorous diamond chain.

Beyoncé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here attending the 2005 Academy Awards, singer Beyoncé wore these enviable diamond mesh earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz on the red carpet. The look is equally matched with a fun graphic eyeliner look, glowy skin makeup and a slightly backcombed hairstyle that was kept out of her face, giving the earrings ample room to sparkle. It was the singer's first time at the Oscars red carpet as she was invited to sing during the award show.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway wore this Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace at the 2011 Oscars and was rumoured to have been paid a fee of $750,000 to wear Tiffany & Co. jewels for the entire evening. The necklace itself was an elegant simple diamond necklace that was paired with matching earrings and a ring to complete the rather glitzy look. Her makeup showcased the power of red lipstick and a complimentary makeup look with her strapless red Valentino gown.

Jennifer Garner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is show-stopping from head to toe. From the deep purple strapless gown to the tasteful jewels, Jennifer Garner brought a pop of colour to the 2013 Oscars. Wearing diamond jewellery by Neil Lane, this look became a favourite because of its perfect execution. The heavily jewelled necklace (set with almost 200-carat diamonds) brings a touch of drama to an awards show look that is anything but ordinary with a fluffy train dress and perfectly beach-waved hair styled in a classic updo.

Regina King

(Image credit: Getty Images)

American actress and director Regina King turned heads at the 2020 Oscars as she wore a pretty-in-pink one-strap Versace gown and Harry Winston diamond jewellery. Her attention-grabbing 6-carat diamond bracelet and rings were the best way to accessorise her already glamorous dress, which she paired with simple milky-coloured nails and pink-hued makeup. Her voluminous wet-look cropped haircut is the perfect finishing touch to this radiant and glamorous look we had to include on our list.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst pregnant, Catherine Zeta-Jones wore these statement Fred Leighton earrings at the 2003 Oscars where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the cult film Chicago. These earrings are a normal departure from traditional diamonds on the red carpet and feature fun contrasting blue and pink stones. The awards show also saw Zeta-Jones perform at the show, performing a show-stopping version of 'I Move On' on stage with singer and fellow Chicago star Queen Latifah. A wonderfully rich smokey eye completes this dark yet chic red carpet look.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Penelope Cruz wore show-stopping Chopard diamond earrings at the 2007 Oscars. The earrings differ from the usual drop or more dangly earrings worn on the red carpet at the Oscars and are studs resembling flowers. A classic slicked-back bun up-do completed the actress's look and ensured the earrings and dress were the focus of this red carpet look.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Sandra Bullock wore this stunning Lorraine Schwartz jewellery look as she graced the 2014 Oscars red carpet. The set of earrings and bracelet were rumoured to cost an immense $8.2 million and featured a petal effect earring that looked more like an earring cuff as it came far up the ear and a thick bangle that (we’re sure) glittered under the lights of the red carpet. The actress switched up her makeup look, featuring a subtle nod to 80s makeup by wearing blue eyeliner on her waterline to tie in with her navy dress.

Sophia Loren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1999, acting royalty Sophia Loren gave us this memorable jewellery moment at the Academy Awards. Presenting the award for Best Actor, the Hollywood superstar wore tastefully elegant Fred Leighton jewellery that featured a double-row diamond necklace and simple diamond drop earrings. The icon also gave us a rare moment on the red carpet as she was seen wearing her reading glasses! They were perfectly placed (of course) to not distract from her fluttery eye makeup or perfect glowing skin.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing Chopard at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, this eye-catching necklace was worn by actress Julianne Moore. The necklace was an important moment in the world of jewellery, as it was apparently the first ‘responsibly sourced’ Paraiba tourmaline ever . The stone weighed over 34 carats and its bright blue colour wonderfully complimented Moore’s paler complexion and dark red hair. The actress's makeup look topped off this timeless look, featuring artfully applied blush and a simple smokey eye look we love.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This blingy necklace is truly a historical piece of jewellery. Worn to the 1996 Academy Awards by actress Angela Bassett, the necklace cost an eye-watering $9 million and featured a 273-carat diamond. The actress wore the show-stopping necklace with matching earrings designed by Harry Winston with a fresh-faced make-up look that no doubt kept all the attention on the jewellery. The actress was rumoured to have been so nervous to wear the jewellery that she was spotted with extra security the entire show!

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J-Lo was spotted attending the 2006 Academy Awards wearing a beautiful jewellery look designed by Fred Leighton. The accessories show a nod to the 1920s with its scalloped-edged diamond set choker and patterned drop earrings. The gown was another nod to vintage dressing and its timeless glamour, as she wears a gorgeous deep green sweetheart neckline pleated dress designed by Jean Dessès. Smooth, slicked-back hair and fluttery lashes give this look a more current finishing touch.

Kate Winslet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the 2010 Academy Awards, British actress Kate Winslet wore this truly stunning Tiffany & Co. necklace that beautifully matched her deep blonde hair and silver dress. The necklace itself was quite interesting, featuring three square yellow diamonds set in different types of pendants on the same chain. The chain was a simple link chain that rested perfectly on the actress’s collarbone. Her makeup also fit with the theme of glittery glamour, as she wore a light dazzle of sparkle on the eyes that can be easily achieved with a creamy eyeshadow stick that is blended out to give a light wash of colour.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 2020 Academy Awards, Scarlett Johansson wowed in this glam jewellery look on the red carpet. Her jewellery, which was a collaboration between designer Anita Ko and jewellery label Forevermark, was estimated to be worth a staggering $2.5 million , featuring a pear-shaped diamond set in 18-carat white gold and a diamond bracelet, also set in 18-carat white gold. The actress attended the awards show as she was nominated for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Zendaya proved that statement colours on the red carpet can be pulled off. Wearing a bright yellow ruched dress, she wore Bulgari diamond jewels totalling over $6 million at the 2021 Academy Awards. The layered necklace was equal parts simple and show-stopping as it was finished with a bright yellow diamond to match her dress. Her rings are of a similar vein and were chosen from the ‘Magnifica’ collection, featuring over 183 carats of natural diamonds .

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman wore a show-stopping Harry Winston diamond necklace at the 2012 Oscars. Designed around 1954, the necklace was a 100-carat diamond in Harry Winston’s now signature jewellery design. The blingy necklace was complemented (but not overshadowed) by diamond drop earrings and a similar ring style.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress wore these stunning Emerald drop earrings designed by Lorraine Schwartz at the 2009 Academy Awards and completed the glitzy jewellery with a matching statement ring. The earrings are rather simple, with just the stone and gold hardware around the outside. To ensure the pop of colour remained the star of the show, she kept the rest of the look simple as well, wearing a black gown designed by Elie Saab and a mermaid-style half-up/half-down hairdo.

Elizabeth Taylor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cleopatra actress and all-around icon of the silver screen was no stranger to wearing lavish looks on screen and when attending award shows. This iconic piece of jewellery had already been in the headlines a few months before she presented the Best Picture Oscar in 1970, when her then-husband Richard Burton reportedly purchased the necklace from luxury jewellery brand Cartier for just over $1 million . The necklace featured a 69.42-carat pear-shaped pendant in the middle. Truly glamorous!

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look worn by Gwyneth Paltrow is a look worthy of a Disney princess. A stunning pink ball gown designed by Ralph Lauren was elevated to a beautiful height as she wore a perfectly simple and tasteful diamond choker and drop earrings designed by Harry Winston and had her hair styled in a wonderfully sleek bun. The actress won an Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halle Berry was the first Black woman to win the Best Oscar award for her role in the film Monster’s Ball and ensured her entire outfit was fit to celebrate. The rather rare ‘pumpkin’ orange-coloured ring on her pinky finger was reportedly 5.54-carat and was purchased by jewellery designer to the stars Harry Winston in 1997 around the time of Halloween (hence the fitting name!). She wore an equally stunning brown diamond bracelet and earrings and an earthy-toned sheer floral bodice dress designed by Elie Saab.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking equal parts radiant and excited on the red carpet after winning an Oscar for her role in the film Erin Brockovich in 2000, actress Julia Roberts showed the timeless appeal of simple jewellery in this look. She wore a 22-carat diamond bracelet on loan from Van Cleef & Arpels, with a matching diamond bracelet. Her dress was a beautiful example of black and white tie glamour as she dons a beautiful vintage Valentino gown.

Cameron Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here looking positively radiant at the 2010 Academy Awards, Cameron Diaz looked true to Hollywood glamour in this cool-toned gold dress and jewellery look. The dress, designed by Oscar de la Renta was the talk of the town on the red carpet, while her jewellery was perfectly styled to match. Designed by Cartier, these circle-shaped earrings beautifully caught the light without taking away too much attention from the dress. A single statement ring matched and completed this look we truly love.

Queen Latifah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 2000 Academy Awards, Queen Latifah was a vision in purple - from her eye shadow to her sparkly dress and matching clutch bag. The jewellery was another show-stopping element to her look, as she wore an impressive set of jewellery by designer Harry Winston. Chic diamond hoop earrings were matched to an impressive pear-shaped diamond necklace and pink finger ring. The jewels were, however, a bit of a worry for the actress, who when told that her security couldn’t go into the Vanity Fair after-party, apparently took off the jewellery that was worth millions and passed it to her bodyguard for safekeeping . Better safe than sorry!

Meryl Streep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing us that a monochromatic look is a timeless choice for the red carpet, here is Meryl Streep wearing Fred Leighton antique gold earrings at the 2012 Oscars. The earrings are reminiscent of grand furniture and home furnishings you might come across in a manor house, and work perfectly with her reflective lamé dress designed by Lanvin.

Michelle Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Michelle Williams wore a simple Fred Leighton diamond necklace at the 2012 Oscars. The 30-carat diamonds were set in a Riviere-style necklace and were complemented by an antique ribbon brooch, also designed by Fred Leighton. Her dress was also a focus of the look, a red tulle strapless dress with a peplum and plenty of layering and asymmetrical frills all over.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Kate Hudson wore Fred Leighton diamond earrings at the 2003 Oscars, encrusted with 43 carats of diamonds and featuring blue and pale pink stones. The ultra-glam earrings perfectly suit her champagne-coloured trailing ball gown designed by Versace and showcase traditional Old Hollywood Glamour on the red carpet at its finest. The earrings also featured pearls to give another texture to this truly fairytale look.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This seriously impressive diamond choker was worn by Australian actress Nicole Kidman at the 2008 Oscars. Designed by L’Wren, the necklace looks as if it is dripping down the actress and was reportedly studded with over 7,000 diamonds in all manner of cuts, sizes and shapes. To keep things simple, the actress wore a simple black Balenciaga dress and her hair in a tasteful low, sweeping bun that allowed the necklace to take centre stage.

Grace Kelly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hollywood starlet proved why she will always be iconic in fashion as well as acting in this beautiful look taken from the 1956 Academy Awards. A timeless pair of diamond and pearl earrings made this jewellery look truly iconic because of its sheer simplicity, which worked so well with her stunning ball gown designed by Helen Rose. This look was also iconic because it was the last time the actress attended an awards ceremony before becoming royalty when she married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in the same year.

Hilary Swank

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a seriously impressive necklace designed by Asprey and Garrard, Hillary Swank took home an Oscar for her role in the film Boys Don’t Cry in 2000. The necklace has some seriously interesting history behind it, as it was originally created for one of Queen Victoria’s daughters in 1890 and was rumoured to be worth $250,000! The actress ensured the royal-worthy necklace was the main focus of the look as she wore a strapless gown designed by Randolph Duke.

Jessica Chastain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain gave us a truly perfect red-carpet look at the 2013 Academy Awards. Wearing Harry Winston jewellery, a pair of white gold and diamond earrings perfectly hugged her ears whilst a diamond and gold bracelet gave the look a cohesive finish. Both pieces of jewellery are from the 1960s and were brought together in a beautiful light brown jewelled gown that worked perfectly with the actress’s ginger hair.

Dame Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 2011 Academy Awards, Helen Mirren wore this jewellery look that is steeped in history. The actress wore a Cartier platinum necklace created in 1907 that was studded with both pearls and diamonds and hung quite low around the actress's neck, draping over her silvery textured dress. As well as a Cartier diamond bracelet, Mirren wore slightly more modern diamond and pearl earrings, again designed by Cartier.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is Cate Blanchett at the 2014 Academy Awards looking truly the picture of timeless elegance, from jewellery to hair and makeup. Wearing beautiful opal and white gold earrings, a matching pear-shaped diamond ring and a brown diamond bracelet by Chopard, it was the perfect amount of all-out glamour and refined elegance. The actress won the Oscar for her role in the film Blue Jasmine.