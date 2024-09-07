Queen Maxima goes bold in head-to-toe turquoise power suit that's the perfect alternative to muted autumn shades
Queen Maxima's bold blue moment has got us taking notes
Queen Maxima's head-to-toe turquoise power suit is a seriously bold look that's got us ready to swap muted autumn shades for more striking hues.
Saying goodbye to summer and its florals can be a bit of an adjustment, especially as the changing seasons can mean a wardrobe with a more muted colour palette. Queen Maxima has proven that brights still deserve a place in your autumn capsule wardrobe though, with her bright and bold turquoise power suit.
While the Dutch royal has long been a fan of women's trouser suits, her recent all-over blue look has really wowed us. Maxima looked effortlessly chic in the satin suit from Max Mara, which she wore on a recent visit to Leiden University. The bold hue was perfect for the campus tour and the student workshop, as it gave the statement tailored suit a more relaxed feel.
With its clean lines and sharp tailoring, though, the suit looked seriously polished - making it an obvious choice for the public engagement. Maxima’s look proves that you don’t have to avoid bold colours in autumn, especially when it comes to looking smart and put-together.
This single-breasted blazer from M&S offers a similar style to Maxima's, but costs just a fraction of the price. The three-quarter length sleeves are perfect for an off-duty look, but its classic silhouette is elegant enough for the office.
Satin trousers are always chic and will instantly make any outfit feel polished. This Hush pair are no exception, with the soft front pleats creating a relaxed yet elegant look. Whether you are planning to wear them to the office or on the weekend, these trousers are the perfect edition to any capsule wardrobe.
Though bold colours can sometimes feel intimidating, striking blue hues, like Maxima’s, are a great alternative to the richer, more muted tones we see every autumn.
If you are still hesitant about wearing a bright trouser suit or even a pastel two-piece, we recommend thinking about what colours suits you before investing. Shades like royal blue, bright red or olive green can look flattering on most skin tones and can be worn in almost every season.
Opting for classic silhouettes will also help you get maximum use out of your bright-hued suits. Maxima's single-breasted blazer has many of the timeless details we look out for, such as sharp lapels, small pockets and button fastening, meaning it can be easily paired with our items from her wardrobe. If you have a similarly bold blazer, try styling it with blue jeans and a crisp white shirt for an instant office-ready look.
Likewise, her wide-leg, tailored trousers are comfy and ultra-flattering - especially for everyday wear.
Speaking about Maxima’s bold suit, woman&home's fashion writer, Molly Smith says, "Tailored trousers and a sharp blazer never fail to impress, and choosing a vibrant shade such as this brilliant, playful blue is certain to turn heads. Plus, take notes from Queen Maxima on how to accessorise sharp tailoring with bold, colourful statement earrings and contrasting nude heels. What's not to love about this look?"
