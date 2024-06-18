All white is definitely the look of the season, but Queen Maxima's statement take has to be one of our favourites so far

White is undoubtedly the colour of the summer, with countless celebs and royals sporting monochromatic looks in recent weeks - but Queen Maxima's distinctive take on the trend has to be our favourite.

Proving the power of a well-tailored suit, Queen Maxima wore a beautiful all white look for the DelfSail 2024 event in Delfzijl, The Netherlands over the weekend. But what really caught our eye was the subtle pop of green that made this a real standout look.

Greens are a huge fashion colour trend for 2024 and this ensemble has us sold on the timelessly elegant jewel tone. A classically cut blazer with a unique embroidered splash motif on the shoulder, this co-ord proves that the smallest details in your wardrobe can be the ones to make the biggest impact.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop similar pieces

Her exact suit is from a boutique called Claes Iversen and just the blazer will set you back €1,499. We've done some digging and found similar looks on the high street for a fraction of the price, so you can recreate Queen Maxima's stellar suit on a budget.

Crepe Pleat Front Straight Leg Trousers £39.50 at Amazon With the same front pleat as Queen Maxima's premium suit trousers, these classic M&S slacks are the perfect fit. Available in petite, regular, and long leg lengths, you can guarantee a brilliant fit. Ruched Sleeve Blazer £49.50 at Amazon We love the ruched sleeve detailing on this timeless blazer that adds a little more interest to the look, and makes it easier to style for multiple occasions. Dress down with some jeans and your best white trainers for a smart casual feel. Ootsr Geometric Crystal Brooch £6.29 at Amazon Rather than forking out for pricey embroidery, try adding a sparkly brooch to the lapel of your blazer to recreate Queen Maxima's outfit. Much more budget friendly, this is a simple and speedy way to elevate your ensemble without compromising on wearability.

Women's trouser suits are also a firm favourite of Kate Middleton's, and were often worn by Princess Diana and even the Queen. A truly timeless purchase that will give your wardrobe a sophisticated and elevated feel, they can be just as easily dressed down as they can up.

Style the suit trousers with a basic black tee and some comfy trainers for days in the office or coffee dates, and pair with some strappy sandals or heels when party season rolls around.