Queen Maxima's flowing tropical trousers, wedges and chill-fighting cape made for the comfy near-autumn outfit of dreams


Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked gorgeous in head-to-toe green as she sported flowing tropical print trousers, timeless wedges and a cosy cape to create the dreamiest of late summer outfits. 

Stepping out at The Dutch Grand Prix at the weekend, Queen Maxima showed that green tones have a big place in her summer capsule wardrobe - and for good reason. 

Nailing one of the most classic fashion colour trends, the Dutch monarch wore rich green tones throughout her whole outfit - and her tropical print, flowing trousers and embroidered khaki cape were standout elements. 

Queen Maxima



Queen Maxima



Arriving at the event with husband, King Willem-Alexander, and daughter, Princess Alexia, Maxima looked striking in a pair of loose-fitting palm print trousers by Natan. 

The breezy pair were the perfect alternative to a pleated midi skirt, a pair of tailored trousers or a more casual pair of Maxima's best jeans, offering a laid-back feel to the outfit while injecting a bold pop of colour and print to the outfit. 

Queen Maxima



Keeping things loose and comfortable throughout the entire outfit, Queen Maxima chose an oversized crew neck T-shirt to wear alongside her statement pants - but made sure to dress the look up with her choice of shoes. 

While a pair of her best white trainers or some stylish flat sandals would've looked oh-so stylish with the bolder pieces, Maxima added some elevation with a pair of utterly timeless espadrille wedge heels by Valentino, boosting both the summery feel of the outfit and the elegance levels all at once. 

Of course, the weather gets more and more unpredictable as the end of August creeps in and the start of September draws near - and Maxima's gorgeously embroidered khaki cape was a lesson in layering to beat those chilly summer breezes.

The Zeus+Dion Embroidered Cape Coat allowed Maxima to add an extra layer of warmth to her summery look without straying from the consistent green theme or taking the look too far into autumn/winter territory. While we rely on our lightweight summer coats and jackets to ward off the windier summer days, we'll certainly be setting our sights on a cape. 

