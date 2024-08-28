Queen Maxima's flowing tropical trousers, wedges and chill-fighting cape made for the comfy near-autumn outfit of dreams
Queen Maxima went head to toe green and banished chilly winds with a chic cape
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands looked gorgeous in head-to-toe green as she sported flowing tropical print trousers, timeless wedges and a cosy cape to create the dreamiest of late summer outfits.
Stepping out at The Dutch Grand Prix at the weekend, Queen Maxima showed that green tones have a big place in her summer capsule wardrobe - and for good reason.
Nailing one of the most classic fashion colour trends, the Dutch monarch wore rich green tones throughout her whole outfit - and her tropical print, flowing trousers and embroidered khaki cape were standout elements.
Arriving at the event with husband, King Willem-Alexander, and daughter, Princess Alexia, Maxima looked striking in a pair of loose-fitting palm print trousers by Natan.
The breezy pair were the perfect alternative to a pleated midi skirt, a pair of tailored trousers or a more casual pair of Maxima's best jeans, offering a laid-back feel to the outfit while injecting a bold pop of colour and print to the outfit.
Keeping things loose and comfortable throughout the entire outfit, Queen Maxima chose an oversized crew neck T-shirt to wear alongside her statement pants - but made sure to dress the look up with her choice of shoes.
While a pair of her best white trainers or some stylish flat sandals would've looked oh-so stylish with the bolder pieces, Maxima added some elevation with a pair of utterly timeless espadrille wedge heels by Valentino, boosting both the summery feel of the outfit and the elegance levels all at once.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Of course, the weather gets more and more unpredictable as the end of August creeps in and the start of September draws near - and Maxima's gorgeously embroidered khaki cape was a lesson in layering to beat those chilly summer breezes.
The Zeus+Dion Embroidered Cape Coat allowed Maxima to add an extra layer of warmth to her summery look without straying from the consistent green theme or taking the look too far into autumn/winter territory. While we rely on our lightweight summer coats and jackets to ward off the windier summer days, we'll certainly be setting our sights on a cape.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
9 surprising dehumidifier mistakes that are costing you time and money
I asked experts to share the most common dehumidifier mistakes that people make alongside some tips for getting value for money out of your model
By Laura Honey Published
-
The USA holiday destinations you probably haven't thought of visiting - but you really should
This big country has something for every taste, mood and occasion
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
Trinny Woodall's divisive barrel leg jeans have caused a stir online - but we love her comfortable, chic look for transitional weather
Could this be one of the season's most controversial fashion trends?
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
M&S just combined two of our favourite designer bags in one affordable staple - and we predict a sell-out
Look no further for the perfect autumn bag
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Pippa Middleton's white jeans, ballet pumps and royal blue blazer made a winning combination for a chic summer look
Pippa Middleton's timelessly elegant style never fails to inspire us
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Josie Gibson's pretty white embroidered blouse and jeans is the simple but chic combination we're adding to our wardrobes
The This Morning presenter nails boho style with this stunning outfit
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Duchess Sophie's suede ankle boots are the shoe style we need for transitional seasons
The shoes ready for all weather conditions
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Amal Clooney rarely wears jeans - but she made an exception for this chic straight leg style teamed with a cropped black blazer
She put her own chic spin on jeans and a nice top for dinner in New York
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Winslet gives rare glimpse into her everyday wardrobe – her airport outfit is the perfect combination of comfort and style
This is layering, comfort and style at its very best
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Pippa Middleton's bold coral jeans prove that blue denim doesn't always have to be your go-to
Pippa Middleton expertly styled a pair of coral skinny jeans with a black blazer and boots to create the perfect edgy business-casual look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published