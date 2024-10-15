Queen Mary is a vision in orange - her cosy tailored coat brings a vibrant pop of colour to her quiet luxury all-burgundy look

Stepping out in the ultimate cosy-chic autumnal outfit, Queen Mary brought a vibrant pop of colour to her all burgundy look with a stunning tailored coat in a bold orange shade.

Burgundy is the colour of the autumn season. The rich, wine-red colour is a staple shade in deep-toned autumn capsule wardrobes and dark red manicures, as well as burgundy hair colours, are always on trend in the cooler months.

But while we've seen many celebrities wear the colour this year, Queen Mary's recent burgundy look, which she expertly styled with a beautiful burnt-orange coat, takes the top spot for us and is at the top of our list to recreate this season.

Stepping out in Holstebro to mark the 750-year anniversary of the Danish city becoming a city, Mary stunned in a vibrant orange coat from Max Mara.

The tailored piece brought a bright pop of colour to the rainy streets of Holstebro, with its cosy longline style, chic crisp collar and flattering tie belt creating a stunning autumnal look that demanded attention.

Mary layered the coat over a beautiful burgundy maxi dress that boasted a sophisticated high neckline, understated floral pattern and floating A-line skirt.

Using her accessories to highlight the burgundy tone, she finished off her look with a pair of a sleek heeled boots, whose wine-red suede, pointed toe and slouchy fit at the calf looked stunning against the sharply tailored coat.

A pair of burgundy leather gloves were a stylish and practical addition to the look, as was Mary's burgundy clutch bag.

She also added a burgundy headband to her hair, with the thick band keeping any stray strands swept away from her face for a flattering look.