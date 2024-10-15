Queen Mary is a vision in orange - her cosy tailored coat brings a vibrant pop of colour to her quiet luxury all-burgundy look

We love Queen Mary's bright and bold take on the burgundy trend with her stunning orange coat creating a unique and colourful look

Stepping out in the ultimate cosy-chic autumnal outfit, Queen Mary brought a vibrant pop of colour to her all burgundy look with a stunning tailored coat in a bold orange shade.

Burgundy is the colour of the autumn season. The rich, wine-red colour is a staple shade in deep-toned autumn capsule wardrobes and dark red manicures, as well as burgundy hair colours, are always on trend in the cooler months.

But while we've seen many celebrities wear the colour this year, Queen Mary's recent burgundy look, which she expertly styled with a beautiful burnt-orange coat, takes the top spot for us and is at the top of our list to recreate this season.

Shop Queen Mary's Look

Orange coat from Phase Eight
Phase Eight Destiny Wool Blend Coatigan

Cut to a longline silhouette and made from a cosy wool blend material, this coat by Phase Eight is a vibrant and warm addition to any autumn outfit. The large statement pockets, tortoiseshell and gold button detailings, as well as the structured seams, create a streamline and chic look that will draw attention and add colour to any casual or formal look.

Floral burgundy dress from M&S
Per Una Satin Printed Round Neck Maxi Dress

Crafted from satin for a luxe finish, this maxi dress from M&S is the perfect day to night piece. With a comfortable regular fit, it's super wearable, with the bold floral print and eye-catching lace inserts adding interest. We love the ruching at the waist and the cuffed, puff sleeves which add a flattering touch.

burgundy clutch bag from Amazon
Leah Ward Women's Clutch Bag

With a handy detachable chain strap, this beautiful burgundy clutch bag is a versatile accessory you'll turn to time and time again. The soft to the touch suede looks so luxe, with a beautiful metal detailing adding some glitz and glamour to the style.

knee high burgundy boots from John Lewis
John Lewis Sugarpuff Faux Velvet Stretch Stiletto Heel Long Boots

Made from a soft synthetic velvet fabric, these heeled boots from John Lewis offer a tight to the leg fit that's super flattering. With slim kitten heels giving height, the elongated point-toe shape creates a sleek and streamline look that oozes sophistication.

Burgundy leather gloves from Amazon
MGGMOKAY Winter Leather Gloves

Get the best of both worlds with these stunning leather gloves, with the outer fabric giving a streamlined and sleek look, while the soft and warm cashmere lining keeps your hands toasty and warm. Even better, they're touchscreen compatible!

Pack of two burgundy headbands from Mango
Mango Headband Two Pack

If you're wanting to try out Queen Mary's hairstyle but aren't usually a headband wearer, this pack of two from Mango is a great place to start. With a simple and sleek design, you get two thicknesses to try out and the satin covering will ensure they're soft and comfortable against your hair.

Stepping out in Holstebro to mark the 750-year anniversary of the Danish city becoming a city, Mary stunned in a vibrant orange coat from Max Mara.

The tailored piece brought a bright pop of colour to the rainy streets of Holstebro, with its cosy longline style, chic crisp collar and flattering tie belt creating a stunning autumnal look that demanded attention.

Mary layered the coat over a beautiful burgundy maxi dress that boasted a sophisticated high neckline, understated floral pattern and floating A-line skirt.

Using her accessories to highlight the burgundy tone, she finished off her look with a pair of a sleek heeled boots, whose wine-red suede, pointed toe and slouchy fit at the calf looked stunning against the sharply tailored coat.

A pair of burgundy leather gloves were a stylish and practical addition to the look, as was Mary's burgundy clutch bag.

She also added a burgundy headband to her hair, with the thick band keeping any stray strands swept away from her face for a flattering look.

