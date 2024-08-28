Queen Mary of Denmark demonstrates the power of a classic trench coat when it comes to elegant yet practical transitional dressing

Queen Mary of Denmark never fails to look polished for any occasion and her latest look combined vintage-style tailoring and accessories with a chic Harris Wharf trench coat. 

The Australian-born Danish Queen stepped out in the neutral trench with an umbrella, giving us all a masterclass in transitional dressing as she and husband King Frederik continued their summer tour.

Proving that it's time to dig out your best trench coat, Mary styled the timeless piece with a '50s-style A-line skirt from Baum und Pferdgarten, teamed with a navy cropped jacket from Prada and a printed blouse from Proenza Schouler. A trench coat is a perfect piece for your summer-to-autumn capsule wardrobe, appropriate for unexpected cold and rainy weather while still being a far cry away from a heavy winter coat. And you don't have to splash out on a Burberry trench either, as there's so many elegant high street picks to chose from.

Mary's look was finished with a wide-brimmed hat reminiscent of old-school Hollywood style, which the royal removed once the rain started in exchange for a large umbrella. We're giving extra style points for the rich blue-toned brolly that matched Mary's skirt and jacket.  

Queen Mary was visiting Vejle Harbour in Denmark as part of her and King Frederik's summer tour when she debuted the gorgeously chic outfit. Unfazed by the storm, she looked happy and relaxed alongside her husband as they completed the last leg of their tour around the country. During the visit, the couple dropped in on local businesses in the area, including Kong Gaurs Gård, a daycare centre in Vejle, and the manufacturing company Welcon A/S.

Prepared for all weather - and terrain - the Queen of Denmark slipped into some sensible shoes when the weather got more stormy, swapping her Gianvito Rossi Ascent 85 Pink Leather Pumps for some stylish ballet flats. 

Shop Chic Trench Coats

Arket Belted Twill Coat
Arket Belted Twill Coat

This belted twill trench from Arket is classic and streamlined like Queen Mary's - and currently has 41% off the original price. We love the simple, single-breasted style and chunky waist belt for a high-fashion feel. 

M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat
M&S Belted Trench Coat

If you're looking for an affordable trench, we may have found the perfect one. This classic tan trench coat from M&S has a luxe minimal finish and rich shade, yet costs just £79. It's no surprise it's a bestseller for the brand. 

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat
Sezane Clyde Trench Coat

Sezane products ooze effortless Parisian style and this elegnat trench from the brand offers a twist on the classic belted style, with a streamlined cut and fold-over cuffs. 

The Queen's comfy footwear option boasted some big style credentials, too, designed by legendary Italian design house Prada. The Rope And White Canvas Cap Toe Ballet Flats from Prada use contrasting neutral and white shades and come with the signature bow detail.

Queen Mary finished her look with the Max Mara Small Whitney Bag' in the shade Ivory- a mid-sized designer handbag with a boxy shape and classic double handles that will match pretty much any outfit. 

