Queen Letizia's off-the-shoulder dress features super summery colors and a stunning succulent pattern

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Letizia has totally inspired us with this off-the-shoulder dress, which features some of the chicest summery colors we've ever seen.

Not even the heat of summer can keep Queen Letizia from dressing stylishly. Letizia has certainly debuted some really fabulous summer looks over the years, from her amazing white belted dress to her black and white Carolina Herrera gown, she's been nothing short of fabulous through every season.

Recently, we uncovered a truly stunning outfit that the Queen wore back in the summer of 2022, and it truly epitomizes summer in a the form of a maxi dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While she was hosting a dinner for authorities at the Marivent Palace on 4 August, 2022 (coincidentally, exactly one year ago), the Queen wore this incredible floor-length maxi dress. The dress boasts a beautiful succulent pattern, complete with delicious colors that almost look like the most beautiful sorbets you've ever eaten - decadent oranges, yellows, and greens splayed throughout the fabric.

Plus, with the off-the-shoulder neckline and the orange lace trimming throughout, the Queen just couldn't look more perfect - well, really, she could, because she's proven time and time again that she has incredible style, but you get the picture.

To accessorize the stunning maxi dress, she wore a pair of classic espadrille wedge heeled shoes with an orange canvas overlay, taking a page from Kate and Pippa Middleton's book, who also loves espadrille wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For jewelry, she kept the look simple, only wearing a pair of small dangling earrings from Isabel Guarch and some simple rings to complete the look. Beauty wise, the Queen decided to keep her makeup simply glam as usual, but in a rare decision, decided to put her hair up into a bun, as opposed to her usual billowing blowout she goes for. But, with the heat that comes with being in Spain in the summer, we couldn't say we blame her.

Although Letizia's dress, named the 'Aryana Long Dress' from Ibiza-based designer Charo Ruiz, which can be found on Net-A-Porter is no longer available in the amazing orange color the Queen sported, you can buy it in a fantastic black hue - just, not at the moment, because it's sold out.

But, don't worry, we've found a dress similar to Letizia's that will give you a similar look.