Queen Letizia wears 'the best royal outfit ever' in striking black and white Carolina Herrera gown

Queen Letizia's black and white floral gown was the perfectly elegant style for the Queen as she stepped out in Madrid.

Letizia, the Queen of Spain looked incredible as she joined King Felipe VI at an engagement in Madrid.

The King and Queen attended the opening of The Gallery Of The Royal Collections' new museum.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Queen of Spain wore a Carolina Herrera black and white floral shoulder strap A-Line dress with a bow. This dress looked simply incredible on Her Majesty as the delicate grey watercolour rose pattern on the skirt contrasted perfectly with the bold black satin design at the top of her dress and across her shoulder straps and bow at her waist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown has a perfect 50's fit and flare style as the skater style skirt began at the Queen's waist and fell neatly to just above her ankles. The ruched design of the bodice also added another textural layer to the gown and hugged Letizia's svelte torso.

The dress was perfectly complemented with a pair of black suede slingback pumps - which were also from Carolina Herrera - and a black clutch from Varela. The Queen accessorised with a pair of medium-sized silver hoop earrings and minimal jewellery, so the dress was the real star of the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, this incredible dress has garnered a great deal of attention and fans have not been holding back when it comes to complementing this fabulous look.

"This is just utter perfection from head to toe. The entire look is stunning. This looks quite 1950s inspired but it does not look dated or like a costume. It looks classic and chic. Just Wow!!" said one very enthusiastic fan.

"Hit! Hit! Hit! Perfectly classic but energetic." said another."WOW WOW WOW. The best royal outfit ever!" one fan even claimed.

Another suggested that the Queen's ensemble was in face 'impeccable'. "I don't know what to say anymore... She outdoes herself constantly. This look is absolute perfection. Classic but cool and trendy and chic at the same time IMPECCABLE 😍."

Get Queen Letizia's look