Lady Louise Windsor bonds with Princess Charlotte by teaching her a seriously adorable skill
Lady Louise was said to be the late Queen's favorite grandchild
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The royals are getting artsy! Lady Louise Windsor has reportedly bonded with Princess Charlotte over drawing wildnerness landscapes at Balmoral.
As the Brits continue their summer holidays in the coming months, the royals will be heading off to Balmoral for their annual summer holiday, where everyone will get a chance to catch up and bond - including the children of the royals.
Lady Louise Windsor, her brother James, as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will likely be in attendance this year on holiday at Balmoral, soaking up the peace of the countryside and getting some much deserved rest with the adults.
This time together gives the children a chance to bond as they all continue to grow up, and reportedly, Lady Louise, 17, has gotten to showing Princess Charlotte, 8, a really, really adorable skill while relaxing in the countryside.
An insider told The Sun in 2019 that Lady Louise has been great with Charlotte, teaching her how to draw landscapes of the scenery and animals at Balmoral. "Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here," the source revealed. "Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer."
According to that source, the Queen also had expressed that she was pleased that her grandchildren loved to spend time at Balmoral, claiming that it was a great way for them to connect and bond, as well as teach other things.
"The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James [Louise's younger brother] relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James," the source cited.
As Louise has often been thought of in a historic honor as the Queen's favorite grandchild, she had quite the significant role at her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her family, Sophie Wessex, Edward, and brother James. She also was able to watch the spectacular flypast from the balcony with her family members, despite not being old enough at the time to be considered a working royal.
The Countess of Wessex has also previously talked in the past about whether Louise was ready to attend University - and as it now stands, the royal, 19, is attending St. Andrew's University, where Princess Catherine and Prince William first began their romance. She is currently studying English at St. Andrew's.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Anya Hindmarch's circular Universal Bag made with Tesco and Morrisons is literally going for over £1000 on eBay
What, you've never spent £1000 on a grocery store tote?
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
40 best zodiac gifts and unique present ideas for astrology lovers
Discover the best zodiac gifts that any cosmic enthusiast will love, from personalised jewellery to informative books
By Hannah Holway • Published
-
Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales made a decision with their children that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't opt for
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
The privilege Prince George has always had that Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have often been denied
There's a privilege Prince George has always had thanks to good fortune - but Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis aren't so lucky
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic already mirrors King Charles’ bond with ‘extrovert’ Princess Anne
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s intriguing dynamic echoes King Charles and Princess Anne's with both sisters incredibly 'confident'
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
These 7 adorable pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis are getting us through the week
Seriously, the Wales kids are the cutest
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won’t be part of the coronation procession - but these distant relatives will
It's claimed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice won't be part of the coronation procession, unlike members of the extended Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
How George could follow in Charles's footsteps with special honor for little brother Prince Louis when he is King
Prince George could follow in King Charles's footsteps and give his brother a special honor
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'worried' about Prince George's role in King Charles's coronation 'based on past decisions'
Kate Middleton and Prince William are concerned, a royal insider has revealed
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
The subtle significance of Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post, and how it reveals a lot about their parenting style
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post proves she isn’t afraid of breaking from royal traditions when it comes to parenting
By Jack Slater • Published