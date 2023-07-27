Lady Louise Windsor bonds with Princess Charlotte by teaching her a seriously adorable skill

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The royals are getting artsy! Lady Louise Windsor has reportedly bonded with Princess Charlotte over drawing wildnerness landscapes at Balmoral.

As the Brits continue their summer holidays in the coming months, the royals will be heading off to Balmoral for their annual summer holiday, where everyone will get a chance to catch up and bond - including the children of the royals.

Lady Louise Windsor, her brother James, as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will likely be in attendance this year on holiday at Balmoral, soaking up the peace of the countryside and getting some much deserved rest with the adults.

This time together gives the children a chance to bond as they all continue to grow up, and reportedly, Lady Louise, 17, has gotten to showing Princess Charlotte, 8, a really, really adorable skill while relaxing in the countryside.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

An insider told The Sun in 2019 that Lady Louise has been great with Charlotte, teaching her how to draw landscapes of the scenery and animals at Balmoral. "Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here," the source revealed. "Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer."

According to that source, the Queen also had expressed that she was pleased that her grandchildren loved to spend time at Balmoral, claiming that it was a great way for them to connect and bond, as well as teach other things.

"The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James [Louise's younger brother] relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James," the source cited.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As Louise has often been thought of in a historic honor as the Queen's favorite grandchild, she had quite the significant role at her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her family, Sophie Wessex, Edward, and brother James. She also was able to watch the spectacular flypast from the balcony with her family members, despite not being old enough at the time to be considered a working royal.

The Countess of Wessex has also previously talked in the past about whether Louise was ready to attend University - and as it now stands, the royal, 19, is attending St. Andrew's University, where Princess Catherine and Prince William first began their romance. She is currently studying English at St. Andrew's.