How Princess Charlotte made royal history at the age of two

Princess Charlotte was given a huge advantage at the age of two, making royal history.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter made history after the birth of her younger brother, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

Princess Charlotte is the only female royal to have benefited from the advantage so far.

In other royal news, Lady Louise Windsor was also granted a historic honour.

After the birth of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte - who was two at the time - became the first female royal to benefit from The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which states that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers.

The Act only applies to those born after 28 October 2011, meaning that other key female members of the Royal Family have missed out.

Princess Charlotte is third-in-line to the throne, after her older brother Prince George, putting her ahead of younger brother Prince Louis. However, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's only daughter Princess Anne is much further down the line of succession than her younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Princess Royal, who celebrated her 72nd birthday in August, is currently in 16th place behind her niece, Lady Louise Windsor.

If the rules had been changed at the time of Anne's birth in 1950, her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall would be much closer to the throne than their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are currently tenth and 11th.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 19, was also overtaken by her younger brother James, Viscount Severn in the royal line of succession after his birth in 2007. James is currently 14th in line, while Lady Louise is 15th.

We recently revealed how Lady Louise Windsor was granted historic honor after her birth, that her brother James never had.

Lady Louise Windsor was baptized at the private chapel at Windsor Castle in April 2004 wearing a stunning Victorian christening gown. This family heirloom is also known as the Honiton christening gown and was commissioned by Queen Victoria for her first-born, Princess Victoria’s baptism.

The gown was reportedly inspired by Queen Victoria's Wedding dress, as per Town & Country (opens in new tab), and is understood to have been worn by 62 royal babies. Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Prince William were all christened in it, though Lady Louise was the last to wear it.

After her christening it was officially retired and a beautiful replica was made, designed to be as close to the real thing as possible. Viscount Severn was the first royal baby to wear the new christening gown and it’s been used plenty of times since, including at the baptisms of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lady Louise Windsor’ historic honor of getting to wear the christening gown for the last time is a very special privilege. She’s currently at the University of St Andrews studying English Literature and despite her lineage Lady Louise Windsor isn’t a Princess by title.