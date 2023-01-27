Lady Louise Windsor granted historic honor after her birth that brother James never had

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lady Louise Windsor’s historic honor was granted when she was a baby and it’s something that her brother James, Viscount Severn never had.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex’s only daughter had the privilege of being the last royal child to be christened wearing a precious family heirloom.

By the time her younger brother was born a replica of the original Victorian gown had been made and ever since this has been worn instead.

Whilst she might not be one of the late Queen’s grandchildren that’s seen most often in public, Lady Louise Windsor has been stepping out more in recent years. Lady Louise has shown her prowess at carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and joined her parents Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward at a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip and at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. She’s understood to have been incredibly close to both of her royal grandparents and Lady Louise Windsor’s birth marked a turning point for Prince Philip in particular.

But it was five months after she was born in November 2003 that Lady Louise Windsor’s historic honor was granted. And it’s one that no royal since - not even her brother James, Viscount Severn - has ever had…

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

Lady Louise Windsor was baptized at the private chapel at Windsor Castle in April 2004 wearing a stunning Victorian christening gown. This family heirloom is also known as the Honiton christening gown and was commissioned by Queen Victoria for her first-born, Princess Victoria’s baptism.

The gown was reportedly inspired by Queen Victoria's Wedding dress, as per Town & Country (opens in new tab), and is understood to have been worn by 62 royal babies. Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Prince William were all christened in it, though Lady Louise was the last to wear it.

After her christening it was officially retired and a beautiful replica was made, designed to be as close to the real thing as possible.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images// Image 2:Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Viscount Severn was the first royal baby to wear the new christening gown and it’s been used plenty of times since, including at the baptisms of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lady Louise Windsor’ historic honor of getting to wear the christening gown for the last time is a very special privilege. She’s currently at the University of St Andrews studying English Literature and despite her lineage Lady Louise Windsor isn’t a Princess by title.

Her mother previously got candid about how she and her husband have raised Lady Louise and James to know they’ll probably have to work for a living. She also expressed to the BBC’s Naga Munchetty last year how Lady Louise prefers to remain “private”.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

“She doesn’t really get involved with social media very much at all and that is purely her choice. I wouldn’t deny her going onto it, but she’s not really that interested in it,” the Countess explained. “There’s a few platforms that she talks to her friends on but that’s basically it, she doesn’t put anything out about herself at all. She’s very private.”

It’s not yet known when Lady Louise Windsor might next be seen in public. Though as the daughter of two working royals and the King’s niece, it’s likely that will be in attendance at King Charles’ coronation in May.