Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice never got to experience
Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege broke with a tradition that both of her York nieces stuck too - though another family member didn’t…
Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege is one that her nieces Princess Eugenie and Beatrice never got to experience even though all were born royal Princesses.
- Although it’s reportedly tradition that royal women don’t wear a tiara until their wedding day or after marriage, the Princess Royal did.
- Princess Anne was pictured wearing tiaras before she got married to Captain Mark Phillips, unlike her York nieces.
The late monarch's jewelry pieces are quite something to behold and of all the items she owned it's Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras which are perhaps seen the least, but are amongst the most beautiful. Queen Camilla’s banquet jewelry in November 2022 included a sapphire tiara that was the last one that Queen Elizabeth was ever photographed in as she gave a sweet nod to her mother-in-law. During her reign, Queen Elizabeth also lent tiaras to family members to wear for their weddings. However, there’s a tiara-focused honor that few royals ever got to have - and her daughter was one of them.
Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege is simply that she wore a tiara *before* she was married. It’s understood that in the Royal Family, royal women would traditionally wear a tiara for the first time on their wedding day or afterwards. They are rarely seen donning one of these dazzling pieces earlier on in their lives.
According to Hello! (opens in new tab), this is reportedly the case with two of the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who were born Princesses like Princess Anne. For her wedding day at Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Eugenie wowed in the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. Whilst for her nuptials in 2020 Princess Beatrice opted for the same tiara Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip - Queen Mary’s Diamond Fringe Tiara.
The Princess Royal also wore this for her wedding to her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. But Princess Anne had already made her tiara debut several years earlier. She was pictured wearing tiaras for various events and trips before she married, including for her visit to Austria with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1969.
She was also pictured alongside Princess Alice in 1969 wearing the Cartier Halo Tiara that caught everyone’s attention at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding when the bride wore it in 2011. It seems that Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege wasn’t exclusively granted to her, though, as Princess Margaret was also seen wearing tiaras before she married Antony Armstrong-Jones.
The Queen’s sister had similar taste to Princess Anne as she was also seen wearing the Cartier Halo Tiara. Given how many occasions with smart black or white-tie dress codes there were at this time compared to now this might perhaps be the reason why Princess Margaret and Princess Anne departed with tradition.
Though fans still get to see the tiaras brought out by the royals for occasions like State banquets and receptions, as we saw last year when one was held to welcome the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
The likes of the Queen Consort, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex also wore some splendid tiaras at the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace, where Kate Middleton wowed in another of Princess Margaret's favorites - the Lotus Flower Tiara.
Despite Princess Anne's rare royal privilege fans didn't get to see her wearing an equally stunning tiara alongside them as she was undertaking an overseas visit to the Falkland Islands at the time.
Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
