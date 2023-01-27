Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice never got to experience

Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege broke with a tradition that both of her York nieces stuck too - though another family member didn’t…

Princess Anne's rare royal privilege revealed. Seen here alongside Princess Eugene and Beatrice at different occasions
Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege is one that her nieces Princess Eugenie and Beatrice never got to experience even though all were born royal Princesses. 

The late monarch's jewelry pieces are quite something to behold and of all the items she owned it's Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras which are perhaps seen the least, but are amongst the most beautiful. Queen Camilla’s banquet jewelry in November 2022 included a sapphire tiara that was the last one that Queen Elizabeth was ever photographed in as she gave a sweet nod to her mother-in-law. During her reign, Queen Elizabeth also lent tiaras to family members to wear for their weddings. However, there’s a tiara-focused honor that few royals ever got to have - and her daughter was one of them. 

Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege is simply that she wore a tiara *before* she was married. It’s understood that in the Royal Family, royal women would traditionally wear a tiara for the first time on their wedding day or afterwards. They are rarely seen donning one of these dazzling pieces earlier on in their lives.

Princess Eugenie and the Queen on their wedding days

According to Hello! (opens in new tab), this is reportedly the case with two of the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who were born Princesses like Princess Anne. For her wedding day at Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Eugenie wowed in the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. Whilst for her nuptials in 2020 Princess Beatrice opted for the same tiara Queen Elizabeth wore for her wedding to Prince Philip - Queen Mary’s Diamond Fringe Tiara.

The Princess Royal also wore this for her wedding to her first husband Captain Mark Phillips. But Princess Anne had already made her tiara debut several years earlier. She was pictured wearing tiaras for various events and trips before she married, including for her visit to Austria with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1969. 

Princess Anne and Princess Alice arriving at the Warner Theatre

She was also pictured alongside Princess Alice in 1969 wearing the Cartier Halo Tiara that caught everyone’s attention at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding when the bride wore it in 2011. It seems that Princess Anne’s rare royal privilege wasn’t exclusively granted to her, though, as Princess Margaret was also seen wearing tiaras before she married Antony Armstrong-Jones. 

Princess Margaret seen here attending the wedding of Norway's Princess Ragnhild

The Queen’s sister had similar taste to Princess Anne as she was also seen wearing the Cartier Halo Tiara. Given how many occasions with smart black or white-tie dress codes there were at this time compared to now this might perhaps be the reason why Princess Margaret and Princess Anne departed with tradition.

Though fans still get to see the tiaras brought out by the royals for occasions like State banquets and receptions, as we saw last year when one was held to welcome the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet

The likes of the Queen Consort, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex also wore some splendid tiaras at the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace, where Kate Middleton wowed in another of Princess Margaret's favorites - the Lotus Flower Tiara.

Despite Princess Anne's rare royal privilege fans didn't get to see her wearing an equally stunning tiara alongside them as she was undertaking an overseas visit to the Falkland Islands at the time. 

