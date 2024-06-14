Queen Letizia's tweed jacket with ballet flats is giving us style pointers for the unseasonably chilly June weather

Queen Letizia of Spain gave us some serious style inspiration for the unseasonably chilly summer weather with her latest look, looking as chic as ever in tweed and ballet flats.

With the June weather not quite as warm and sunny as we may have hoped, our best summer coats have been more essential than ever - so when we saw Queen Letizia looking both chic and warm in tweed, trousers and timeless flats, we knew we had to take note.

The Spanish royal donned a gorgeous tweed jacket for her latest public appearance at the headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid.

The collarless style gave the piece a high-fashion edge while pairing the jacket with simple black trousers and laid-back black ballet flats showed that the Queen isn't afraid to take a more relaxed approach to her workwear wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Chic Tweed and Ballet Flats

Not only did the red and white stitch jacket provide a powerful look, but it also made a powerful statement. The classic piece was designed and crafted at the APRAMP fashion workshop in Madrid, by human trafficking survivors. APRAMP is a Spanish organisation, created in 1984, and is dedicated to supporting those who have suffered sexual exploitation and forced prostitution, working towards a society free from sexual violence.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty completed the look with a pair of high-waisted black culottes and black Mary-Jane style ballet flats from Adeba, as well as some simple gold hoop style earrings.

As well as having an emotive meaning behind it and rasing awareness for an important cause, Queen Letizia's jacket also feeds into a timeless fashion trend. Collarless jackets have long been a staple style for French powerhouse Chanel and have a sophisticated and timeless quality. An excellent addition to your capsule wardrobe if you ask us.

While it appears that Her Majesty's jacket is one of a kind, there are plenty of stylish tweed jackets on the high street right now, which are perfect for the irritatingly grey June weather.