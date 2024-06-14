Queen Letizia's tweed jacket with ballet flats is giving us style pointers for the unseasonably chilly June weather

Queen Letizia took a more relaxed approach to power dressing with maximum impact

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the annual meeting with members of Princess of Asturias Foundation at the El Pardo Palace on June 13, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Hughes
By
published

Queen Letizia of Spain gave us some serious style inspiration for the unseasonably chilly summer weather with her latest look, looking as chic as ever in tweed and ballet flats. 

With the June weather not quite as warm and sunny as we may have hoped, our best summer coats have been more essential than ever - so when we saw Queen Letizia looking both chic and warm in tweed, trousers and timeless flats, we knew we had to take note. 

The Spanish royal donned a gorgeous tweed jacket for her latest public appearance at the headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid.

The collarless style gave the piece a high-fashion edge while pairing the jacket with simple black trousers and laid-back black ballet flats showed that the Queen isn't afraid to take a more relaxed approach to her workwear wardrobe.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the annual meeting with members of Princess of Asturias Foundation at the El Pardo Palace on June 13, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Chic Tweed and Ballet Flats

Mango Tweed Jacket with Jewel Buttons
Mango Tweed Jacket with Jewel Buttons

This chic Mango jacket will pair perfectly with jeans and a T-shirt or over a simple dress for an elegant summer look. 

H&M Textured-weave Jacket
H&M Textured-weave Jacket

We love this affordable H&M jacket, which is a dead ringer for Queen Letizia's meaningful tweed jacket worn in Madrid. It's currently discounted from £39.99 to £24 - but be quick, it's selling fast. 

ME+EM Metallic Tweed Bracelet Sleeve Crop Jacket

ME+EM Metallic Tweed Bracelet Sleeve Crop Jacket

This stylish collarless jacket has a big discount at the moment in the ME+EM sale, reduced by 50% from £395 to £197.50.

M&S Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps
M&S Buckle Flat Square Toe Ballet Pumps

A pair of black ballet flats are a great investment piece for summer at beyond. These affordable shoes from M&S come in black and beige. 

New Look Wide Fit Black Strappy Ballet Flats
New Look Wide Fit Black Strappy Ballet Flats

These gorgeous New Look flats have a feminine and traditional feel and are a steal at just £25.99. 

Zara Buckled Ballet Flats
Zara Buckled Ballet Flats

For a modern take on the trend, these buckled Zara ballet flats have offer an edgier look thanks to their silver hardware.  

Not only did the red and white stitch jacket provide a powerful look, but it also made a powerful statement. The classic piece was designed and crafted at the APRAMP fashion workshop in Madrid, by human trafficking survivors. APRAMP is a Spanish organisation, created in 1984, and is dedicated to supporting those who have suffered sexual exploitation and forced prostitution, working towards a society free from sexual violence. 

Queen Letizia of Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her Majesty completed the look with a pair of high-waisted black culottes and black Mary-Jane style ballet flats from Adeba, as well as some simple gold hoop style earrings.

As well as having an emotive meaning behind it and rasing awareness for an important cause, Queen Letizia's jacket also feeds into a timeless fashion trend. Collarless jackets have long been a staple style for French powerhouse Chanel and have a sophisticated and timeless quality. An excellent addition to your capsule wardrobe if you ask us. 

While it appears that Her Majesty's jacket is one of a kind, there are plenty of stylish tweed jackets on the high street right now, which are perfect for the irritatingly grey June weather.

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸