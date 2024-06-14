Queen Letizia's tweed jacket with ballet flats is giving us style pointers for the unseasonably chilly June weather
Queen Letizia took a more relaxed approach to power dressing with maximum impact
Queen Letizia of Spain gave us some serious style inspiration for the unseasonably chilly summer weather with her latest look, looking as chic as ever in tweed and ballet flats.
With the June weather not quite as warm and sunny as we may have hoped, our best summer coats have been more essential than ever - so when we saw Queen Letizia looking both chic and warm in tweed, trousers and timeless flats, we knew we had to take note.
The Spanish royal donned a gorgeous tweed jacket for her latest public appearance at the headquarters of the Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women (APRAMP) in Madrid.
The collarless style gave the piece a high-fashion edge while pairing the jacket with simple black trousers and laid-back black ballet flats showed that the Queen isn't afraid to take a more relaxed approach to her workwear wardrobe.
Shop Chic Tweed and Ballet Flats
This chic Mango jacket will pair perfectly with jeans and a T-shirt or over a simple dress for an elegant summer look.
We love this affordable H&M jacket, which is a dead ringer for Queen Letizia's meaningful tweed jacket worn in Madrid. It's currently discounted from £39.99 to £24 - but be quick, it's selling fast.
This stylish collarless jacket has a big discount at the moment in the ME+EM sale, reduced by 50% from £395 to £197.50.
A pair of black ballet flats are a great investment piece for summer at beyond. These affordable shoes from M&S come in black and beige.
These gorgeous New Look flats have a feminine and traditional feel and are a steal at just £25.99.
Not only did the red and white stitch jacket provide a powerful look, but it also made a powerful statement. The classic piece was designed and crafted at the APRAMP fashion workshop in Madrid, by human trafficking survivors. APRAMP is a Spanish organisation, created in 1984, and is dedicated to supporting those who have suffered sexual exploitation and forced prostitution, working towards a society free from sexual violence.
Her Majesty completed the look with a pair of high-waisted black culottes and black Mary-Jane style ballet flats from Adeba, as well as some simple gold hoop style earrings.
As well as having an emotive meaning behind it and rasing awareness for an important cause, Queen Letizia's jacket also feeds into a timeless fashion trend. Collarless jackets have long been a staple style for French powerhouse Chanel and have a sophisticated and timeless quality. An excellent addition to your capsule wardrobe if you ask us.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While it appears that Her Majesty's jacket is one of a kind, there are plenty of stylish tweed jackets on the high street right now, which are perfect for the irritatingly grey June weather.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Who does Hyacinth marry in the Bridgerton books?
Fans are wondering about the younger Bridgerton siblings after the final episodes of season 3 landed on Netflix
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Celine Dion documentary: Release date and how to watch as she announces 'I'm back'
After being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022, Celine Dion is returning to the stage and small screen
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Queen Letizia's luxe lavender trouser suit with spotless trainers is ticking all our style boxes for a chic summer
The Spanish Queen stepped out in a gorgeous lavender look with fresh white plimsolls
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Queen Letizia's sultry yet chic bare shoulder look features the satin skirt of dreams
Queen Letizia's bare shoulders look with a shimmering satin midi skirt is the epitome of sultry sophistication
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Queen Letizia sips champagne in sultry backless glitter gown for ultimate luxe look
We can't get over how glamorous Queen Letizia of Spain looks in this stunning backless sparkly gown
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia's one-shoulder black gown looks effortlessly chic - and is giving us major party season inspo
She wore the Hollywood glamour inspired gown to the Princess of Asturias Awards Ceremony
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details
We're obsessed with Queen Letizia's detail-focussed black and gold look
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain looks incredible in Barbie pink pantsuit featuring the blazer of dreams
Queen Letizia of Spain channelled serious Barbie vibes in this gorgeous pink suit
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia of Spain is so Parisian chic in Breton stripes and cigarette trousers - and her sleek ponytail tops it all off
Queen Letizia of Spain looked effortlessly classic in Parisian stripes
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Letizia's off-the-shoulder dress features super summery colors and a stunning succulent pattern
Queen Letizia is truly a fashion inspiration!
By Madeline Merinuk Published