Queen Letizia just debuted summer's hottest look, making a case for halter neck tops and white wide-legged pants

Queen Letizia has long been one of the most fashionable royals out there - but her most recent look recently proved that she has the summery quiet luxury vibes down to a science.

With the quiet luxury and stealth wealth aesthetics on the rise in popularity, just one summer after the adjacent coastal grandmother aesthetic took over the fashion world, everyone is racing to get the best rich mom outfits out there. And don't worry, even if you can't afford a Gucci Jackie bag or a vintage Hermes scarf to achieve this aesthetic (don't worry, we can't either), there are still subtle ways to incorporate quietly luxurious pieces into your life.

One of the easiest ways to achieve these quiet luxury/ rich mom vibes is to wear a monochrome outfit - and Queen Letizia just proved that this outfit formula is fool-proof for sartorial success.

And as the Queen of dressing for all seasons (she recently just exuded the epitome of spring in an amazing floral midi dress), we're certainly taking some detailed notes from her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the top, the Spanish Queen wore a beige sweater-material halter top from Massimo Dutti, showcasing her toned arms and tanned skin, while still maintaining a classy look about her.

On the bottom, she wore a matching white pair of wide leg white trousers from Carolina Herrera, featuring a tailored pleat right down the middle of both pant legs. For shoes, the Queen wore white espadrille wedges that matched perfectly with her already stunning, summery outfit.

And, for some simple jewelry, she wore some Gold and Roses Joyas earrings that had a subtle floral design.

In typical Queen Letizia fashion, she wore her long, black hair down and sweeping down her back, straightened to perfection and always sleek.

But this isn't the only outfit of hers that totally screams spring and summer vibes - we loved her petal pink blouse and white culottes look worn in May, and were obsessed with her floral midi skirt and white blouse combination.

We even think fondly of her bold floral midi-dress from an engagement back in April, which could serve as the perfect dress for any garden party, summer wedding guest outfit or simply as an elevated everyday style for when you want to make a statement.

If you're interested in recreating Queen Letizia's look, we found a pair of similar pants that will be good for any summery occasion. The best white jeans are a summer wardrobe staple - and these linen pants offer the look of jeans, but with extra breathability.