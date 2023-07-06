Queen Letizia is totally giving Audrey Hepburn vibes in her new black dress and metallic silver shoes

We're totally enamored by Queen Letizia's most recent black dress look - here's where to buy a similar style.

If you've seen images of Queen Letizia, it's safe to say that most unanimously agree that the Spanish Queen is a sartorial force to be reckoned with. From her gorgeous floral midi dress and her iconic lime green Victoria Beckham dress, and every amazing outfit in between, the Queen is perpetually dressed to impress - but her most recent debut of a stunning black gown might just be her most elegant look yet.

Bringing silhouettes from the 50s back, the Queen opted for a black gown that hit just at her mid-calf, with the fabric billowing around her legs, giving a similar effect to that of a hoop skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A true vision in black, Queen Letizia absolutely nailed this elegant look, which she wore to 'Princesa de Girona' Foundation 2023 awards at the Camiral Caldes de Malavella Hotel yesterday in Girona, Spain.

From our vantage point, the black dress appears quite luxurious and classy - although, really, anything Queen Letizia wears looks luxurious and classy. Fans will be pleased to know, however, that the v-neck black dress - which, by the way, it 100% giving Audrey Hepburn vibes - is from high street retailer H&M.

The dress is part of H&M's "Conscious Collection" from 2018 - so unfortunately, it is no longer available to purchase. We do admire, however, her efforts to be sustainable in rewearing and repurposing old clothes - taking a page out of Kate Middleton's book perhaps.

Although this specific style is no longer available, we found a similar one from H&M that will still give you those same Audrey Hepburn/ 50s glamour vibes that Letizia so effortlessly harnesses.

Double-weave Cotton Dress, $40 (£31) | H&M This casual, loose-fit, calf-length dress in double-weave cotton is perfect for dressing up or down - pair with metallic heels like Letizia for a fancy evening or pair with sneakers for a more casual affair.

To add some flair to the already super classy look, Letizia added a pair of metallic silver slingback heels - a really trendy colorway at the moment - and a gold clutch bag by Magrit Shoes. Who says you can't mix metals?

In a bit of a switch-up, Letizia wore her hair in a low ponytail, which perfectly complemented her simple and elegant outfit - and also helped show off her incredible cheekbones.

At this award ceremony, the Queen was accompanied by her family, including her husband King Felipe IV of Spain, and her two daughters Crown Princess Leonor of Spain and Princess Sofia of Spain.