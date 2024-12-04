Ditch those uncomfy stilettos, Queen Letizia of Spain's chunky heeled loafers are the ultimate chic shoe choice

Queen Letizia of Spain's chunky heeled loafers were the ultimate winter shoe choice to go with her striking blue power suit and classic longline coat.

Stepping out for an event held in honour of International and European Day of Persons with Disabilities this week, the Queen of Spain looked as chic and stylish as always in deep blue wide leg trousers and a coordinating tailored blazer.

Always one to channel sleekness, chicness and copious doses of elegance into her everyday dressing, Queen Letizia kept the colour palette of her look dark-toned and neutral - although we loved how she bucked fashion colour trend cliches and combined black and dark blue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Queen Letizia's Style

Over her years in the royal spotlight, Letizia has become known for her designer ensembles, often featuring pairs of high-end stiletto heels. However, in recent years, we've seen her embrace a collection of more comfy and practical footwear.

Since dealing with chronic metatarsalgia, which causes severe pain in the ball of the foot, Letizia started to introduced various more flat shoe options into her style rotation, often relying on delicate ballet flats or crisp white trainers.

But we love her latest pick of some chunky, sturdy and practical heeled loafers, with the preppy pair allowing for both comfort, support and style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The shiny black leather pair were an ideal addition to Letizia's sharp tailored suit, with the blue tones clashing with the shoes and her black longline coat in the best way.

Keeping things perfectly simplistic, Letizia wore a basic black top beneath her blue blazer and kept her ankles toasty with a pair of crew socks worn under her statement loafers.

Heeled loafers are the dream addition to your winter capsule wardrobe if you love adding height and femininity to your chilly day outfits - but hate sacrificing comfort and practicality.