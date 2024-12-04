Ditch those uncomfy stilettos, Queen Letizia of Spain's chunky heeled loafers are the ultimate chic shoe choice

The Spanish Queen made a superior winter shoe choice when she wore her latest power suit

Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain's chunky heeled loafers were the ultimate winter shoe choice to go with her striking blue power suit and classic longline coat.

Stepping out for an event held in honour of International and European Day of Persons with Disabilities this week, the Queen of Spain looked as chic and stylish as always in deep blue wide leg trousers and a coordinating tailored blazer.

Always one to channel sleekness, chicness and copious doses of elegance into her everyday dressing, Queen Letizia kept the colour palette of her look dark-toned and neutral - although we loved how she bucked fashion colour trend cliches and combined black and dark blue.

Channel Queen Letizia's Style

Leather Patent Slip on Block Heel Loafers
M&S Leather Patent Slip on Block Heel Loafers

This patent pair of mid-height block heel loafers are a comfy, wearable and stylish footwear piece that'll see you through the chilly weather.

Mango Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail
Mango Heeled Leather Loafers With Pleat Detail

This sleek pair of leather loafers from Mango feature a sleek silhoiette and simplistic block heel, ideal for adding height and elegance to your winter style rotation.

Kate Spade Black Quinn Heeled Loafer
Kate Spade Black Quinn Heeled Loafer

If you want your heeled loafers to exude timeless sophistication, this Kate Spade pair with metallic strap detailing are perfect.

Uptown Mid
Russell and Bromley Uptown Mid Heel Loafer

A pair of trusty winter loafers don't have to be black and basic - this rich red pair from Russell and Bromley will inject a delicious touch of colour to your wardrobe with ease.

Anthropologie Miista Lib Heeled Loafer
Anthropologie Miista Lib Heeled Loafer

You can never go wrong with an ultra-preppy and adorably chunky pair of loafers and this Anthropologie pair are oh-so classic.

Burberry Leather Stride Loafers in Black
Burberry Leather Stride Loafers in Black

After a designer bargain? We can't believe these statement Burberry heeled loafers are reduced by more than £400.

Over her years in the royal spotlight, Letizia has become known for her designer ensembles, often featuring pairs of high-end stiletto heels. However, in recent years, we've seen her embrace a collection of more comfy and practical footwear.

Since dealing with chronic metatarsalgia, which causes severe pain in the ball of the foot, Letizia started to introduced various more flat shoe options into her style rotation, often relying on delicate ballet flats or crisp white trainers.

But we love her latest pick of some chunky, sturdy and practical heeled loafers, with the preppy pair allowing for both comfort, support and style.

The shiny black leather pair were an ideal addition to Letizia's sharp tailored suit, with the blue tones clashing with the shoes and her black longline coat in the best way.

Keeping things perfectly simplistic, Letizia wore a basic black top beneath her blue blazer and kept her ankles toasty with a pair of crew socks worn under her statement loafers.

Heeled loafers are the dream addition to your winter capsule wardrobe if you love adding height and femininity to your chilly day outfits - but hate sacrificing comfort and practicality.

