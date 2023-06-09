Princess Mary of Denmark's belted white jacket is the stuff of summer wardrobe dreams

Princess Mary of Denmark just stepped out in a fabulous belted white jacket, and we're obsessed with the coastal grandmother-inspired look.

Princess Mary of Denmark is one member of the European Royals we are constantly looking to for fashion inspiration. Although she is lesser known compared to the likes of Kate Middleton, that doesn't mean she doesn't have equally inspiring looks - from her '70s-inspired pantsuit to her colorful boho maxi skirt, the European princess certainly has her royal fashion game down to a tee.

One of her most recent looks that caught our eye was one she debuted while out on a visit to the new Mary Elizabeth Hospital's construction site in the Danish capital to meet with future patients, including children and expecting mothers.

For the appearance, she wore a very casual-chic look, complete with beige trousers and a belted white jacket we've got our eye on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her jacket (which is really more of a shacket, if you will) is perfect for summer evenings. With its button details and pockets in the front, plus the cinched belt that ties right at the waist, it's perfect for a time when you might need to dress a little warmer, but don't want to compromise on style.

Blazers and light jackets are great pieces to have in your capsule wardrobe, especially for the summer months when it would just feel wrong to put on a heavy jacket for an outing. Luckily, we found a style quite similar to Princess Mary's - and it's on sale.

For the rest of her outfit, she chose to pair the white jacket with a pair of beige trousers with a chic pleat down the middle. As for shoes, a pair of brown, pointed-toe flats adorned her feet to pull the coastal-inspired look together as she toured the large hospital with a smile.

And, as usual, the Princess wore her long, sweeping brunette locks down with a pair of simple dangling pearl earrings - perfect for making a subtle statement. She didn't bring a bag with her, however, which kept the outfit minimal, practical, and elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Danish royal always shows up in style, and of course her outing to the hospital in Copenhagen was no exception.