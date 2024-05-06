Princess Charlene showed exactly how to make white jeans look chic in pointed kitten heels and a double-breasted blazer
Princess Charlene teamed her white jeans with trending kitten heels and a classic blazer
Princess Charlene of Monaco is fast becoming a royal fashion icon. With a packed diary of glamorous events and appearances, the royal is regularly pictured in polished and stylish outfits. Charlene always manages to perfect regal style, even when wearing jeans.
For the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, held at the prestigious Monte-Carlo Country Club the royal gave us a masterclass on how to style white jeans in a chic and sophisticated way, pairing her straight-leg denim with a double-breasted blazer and a classic striped shirt.
Pointed black kitten heels added some height and elegance to the finished look. It was power dressing with a more relaxed Monte Carlo spin and Charlene looked as effortlessly chic as usual.
White jeans, once viewed as one of the more intimidating fashion trends, have been given an integral place in our spring capsule wardrobes. White jeans outfits can be worn all year round, but as in Princess Charlene's case, they lend themselves to spring dressing perfectly.
Charlene visited the Monte-Carlo Masters alongside Prince Albert and her son Prince Jacques, with the whole family showing their sartorial prowess in complementary tones. Jaques looked smart in a white shirt tucked into cream trousers, with a dark blue blazer similar to his mother's. You can certainly see the family resemblance!
While it's not clear exactly which designer the Princess favours when it comes to shopping for the best jeans, there are plenty of lookalike options on the high street if you want to mimic Charlene's spring look.
Replicate Princess Charlene's White Jeans Outfit
RRP: £76 (was £95) | These cropped jeans have a simple and timeless shape, crafted from high-quality denim. It can be worth paying a little more for investment pieces that you'll wear year after year and the best news is these chic white jeans are currently in the sale with 20% off.
RRP: £195 | Ralph Lauren were pioneers of the original pinstripe trend and this oversized shirt is a classic choice. A striped shirt is a great essential for a capsule wardrobe and the relaxed fit means this offering from Polo Ralph Lauren can be dressed up or down.
RRP: £299 | This navy blazer has the same gold button details as Princess Charlene's version. As versatile as it is stylish, team with jeans, trousers, dresses and skirts. It's also a functional choice, crafted from a polyester blend with long sleeves that will combat the spring chill.
Princess Charlene showed off her style expertise again recently when she stepped out in a pair of white cargo pants.
While cargos can be synonymous with laid-back looks, often paired with the likes of trainers, Princess Charlene demonstrated that they can be sported as part of a super sophisticated outfit.
The loose-fitting trousers with utility-esque pocket detailing added a casual touch to Charlene's look - but she made sure to elevate it with a pair of classic black stiletto heels.
Adding a timeless black jacket, Charlene kept the silhouette of her top half form-fitting and sleek, creating a look that we'll be taking notes on next time we have a smart-casual dressing brief.
