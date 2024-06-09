Pippa Middleton mastered summer chic with this delicate white eyelet dress and baby blue espadrilles
She has impeccable style
With weather forecasters predicting a heatwave in the UK, we've been on the lookout for some comfortable yet stylish outfits. And having a look back through the archives, there's none other that masters summer chic quite like Pippa Middleton.
Attending Wimbledon back in 2018, pregnant with her first child, Pippa picked the perfect outfit to keep her cool, comfortable and stylish, opting for a beautifully delicate white eyelet dress, sky blue espadrilles, straw clutch and trilby hat with blue detail to match her shoes.
The bespoke Anna Mason dress has the most flattering cut, gently skimming Pippa's baby bump, and the ruffle detail around the shoulder elevate the beautiful piece even further. Her blue Valenciana espadrilles by Penelope Chilvers complimented it perfectly, and her beige and tan accessories complete the look.
Shop eyelet dresses
If you want a little more arm coverage than that of Pippa's look, this stunning Broderie midi dress from French Connection is a great option. The short bell sleeves are super flattering around the upper arms and shoulders, as is the cinched in waist - the fabric and pattern will keep you cool while looking ultra stylish too. Also available in mint.
This stunning smocked dress from WYSE gets five-star reviews, and comes highly recommended. One reviewer wrote: "Beautiful dress. Just the right weight of material. Frilly straps cover bra straps perfectly. The rik rak adds a pretty touch. The smocking across the back ensures a good fit across the top and I love a pocket, which has now become a must have. Love it!"
When it comes to summer chic, much like the best jumpsuits, it's hard to beat an eyelet dress – the breathable fabric, enhanced by embroidered holes and creative patterns, make it the perfect item to wear in warmer temperatures.
The versatility such a dress makes any investment worth the spend. It works for everyday (especially with a pair of the best white trainers), as well as for special occasions – there's really no event an elegant eyelet dress doesn't suit.
Shop Pippa's style
Exact match
These canvas espadrilles are the exact same pair as Pippa's, only in tan. Sadly the baby blue is no longer available, but this neutral colour would work beautifully with a white eyelet summer dress, as would black, which, as luck would have it, they are also available to buy in.
If you're after blue specifically, this pair from LK Bennett would make a brilliant addition to any summer capsule wardrobe. With an ultra soft blue suede close toe, beige tie-up ankle straps and espadrille 70mm wedge heel, they are a classic summer shoe.
This adorable natural fibre clutch-style bag from Mango has the same look and feel as Pippa's, and would work beautifully with any summer outfit. There's also a removable chain, so it can be used as a shoulder or crossbody. A brilliant little summer accessory, at a very affordable price.
