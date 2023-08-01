Pippa Middleton's white and black long-sleeved dress is the perfect summer to fall wardrobe staple

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton wore a super chic long-sleeved dress to Wimbledon, and the outfit is proving to be a great transition piece from summer to fall.

As we're all well aware by now, Pippa Middleton always looks really chic, taking after her sister Princess Catherine, no doubt. We've been admiring her looks for years, ranging from her blue and green colour-blocking look to her stunning scarlet red jumpsuit - and we just came across another outfit that is both extremely chic and luckily, seasonally appropriate.

In an outfit she wore a few years ago in 2018 while attending Wimbledon, Pippa sported one of the best midi dresses that is truly the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The white dress featured balloon-style long sleeves, as well as a really chic ruffle detailing on the bottom. And, in case you didn't notice, Pippa was a mama-to-be at the time, so a dress of this style would also work well for those seeking for chic maternity wear.

The dress, which also had a subtle black floral pattern, was paired perfectly with one of Pippa's favorite pairs of shoes, her Castañer wedges, which are a very pale blue color. For accessories, she opted for her classic pair of round Ray-Bans, which is a brand both Pippa and Kate often choose when out in public - a true go-to brand for the Royals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Further accessorizing her already chic outfit, Pippa wore a pair of simple gold drop earrings, and carried a small wicker bag as a perfect summer pairing to her amazing midi dress.

Get Pippa's look:

Poplin Balloon Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $199 (£155) | Chico's The Poplin Balloon Sleeve Floral Midi Dress has flawless end-of-summer style - pair with a leather or denim jacket for those cooler late summer evenings.

Olivia Mini Camel Purse, $175 (£136) | APAYA The Olivia mini has a structured silhouette and delicate woven design, perfect for day to night use. This bag is 100% handmade in Colombia and features intricate designs that are sure to wow with any outfit.

Ray-Ban Chris Sunglasses, (£126.00) $155.00 | Ray-Ban These unisex sunglasses are designed with unique style cues taken from the Erika style, but spun into a slightly more masculine shape with square lenses and a less circular frame shape. Chris sunglasses have been crafted with a gummy and rubberized frame finish, giving these trend setting sunglasses an exclusive textured feel.