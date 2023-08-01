Pippa Middleton's white and black long-sleeved dress is the perfect summer to fall wardrobe staple
In a piece she recycled for Wimbledon, Pippa proves that transitional dressing doesn't have to be hard
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Pippa Middleton wore a super chic long-sleeved dress to Wimbledon, and the outfit is proving to be a great transition piece from summer to fall.
As we're all well aware by now, Pippa Middleton always looks really chic, taking after her sister Princess Catherine, no doubt. We've been admiring her looks for years, ranging from her blue and green colour-blocking look to her stunning scarlet red jumpsuit - and we just came across another outfit that is both extremely chic and luckily, seasonally appropriate.
In an outfit she wore a few years ago in 2018 while attending Wimbledon, Pippa sported one of the best midi dresses that is truly the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.
The white dress featured balloon-style long sleeves, as well as a really chic ruffle detailing on the bottom. And, in case you didn't notice, Pippa was a mama-to-be at the time, so a dress of this style would also work well for those seeking for chic maternity wear.
The dress, which also had a subtle black floral pattern, was paired perfectly with one of Pippa's favorite pairs of shoes, her Castañer wedges, which are a very pale blue color. For accessories, she opted for her classic pair of round Ray-Bans, which is a brand both Pippa and Kate often choose when out in public - a true go-to brand for the Royals.
Further accessorizing her already chic outfit, Pippa wore a pair of simple gold drop earrings, and carried a small wicker bag as a perfect summer pairing to her amazing midi dress.
Get Pippa's look:
Poplin Balloon Sleeve Floral Midi Dress, $199 (£155) | Chico's
The Poplin Balloon Sleeve Floral Midi Dress has flawless end-of-summer style - pair with a leather or denim jacket for those cooler late summer evenings.
Olivia Mini Camel Purse, $175 (£136) | APAYA
The Olivia mini has a structured silhouette and delicate woven design, perfect for day to night use. This bag is 100% handmade in Colombia and features intricate designs that are sure to wow with any outfit.
Ray-Ban Chris Sunglasses, (£126.00) $155.00 | Ray-Ban
These unisex sunglasses are designed with unique style cues taken from the Erika style, but spun into a slightly more masculine shape with square lenses and a less circular frame shape. Chris sunglasses have been crafted with a gummy and rubberized frame finish, giving these trend setting sunglasses an exclusive textured feel.
Carina Altz espadrilles, €99 (£84/$100) | Castañer
These super stunning blue tie-dye printed canvas wedges are from the Altuzarra by Castañer collection and feature interchangeable printed and monochrome straps.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Julianne Moore’s all-white outfit with Birkenstocks is so chic - but her best accessory is a practical one
This errand-running outfit proves that sometimes less really is more
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Angelina Jolie’s white blazer and luxurious black sunnies make for a summery, effortless style combo
The actress was serving total "model off-duty" vibes while out and about in Rome
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Pippa Middleton's stunning scarlet jumpsuit with matching heels proves she and sister Kate both look epic in head-to-toe red
We loved Pippa Middleton's bright red jumpsuit with matching stilettos
By Caitlin Elliott Published