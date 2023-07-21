Pippa Middleton's stunning scarlet jumpsuit with matching heels proves she and sister Kate both look epic in head-to-toe red

We loved Pippa Middleton's bright red jumpsuit with matching stilettos

(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Caitlin Elliott
Pippa Middleton's fabulous scarlet outfit with matching stilettos proved that it's not just sister Kate who looks incredible in head-to-toe red. 

While Kate Middleton's dresses, high heels collection and stash of jewellery are the envy of so many royal fans, the future Queen Consort's younger sister Pippa has an impeccable fashion sense too. 

Pippa, who is Carole and Michael Middleton's second-born daughter, having arrived before their youngest child James Middleton, was a vision in red when she stepped out in a powerful jumpsuit with coordinating heels back in January last year. 

The mum-of-three headed out alongside husband James Matthews for an evening in London to watch Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall, looking bright and bold 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa teamed the cherry red trouser suit ensemble with a pair of perfectly colour coordinated suede pumps, black tassel earrings, a shimmering red clutch and kept warm in a sleek, black overcoat. 

Keeping her flawless complexion bronzed and radiant, Pippa opted for a subtle smokey eye makeup look for the evening of entertainment as she was photographed holding hands with her husband.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales went on to wear an incredibly similar look to her sister's in January 2023, choosing a gorgeous Alexander McQueen trouser suit with red suede pumps for her and Prince William's appearance at BAFTA HQ. 

The royal couple were there to launch Princess Catherine's Shaping Us campaign, spending the night at the event hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales ravished in the designer two piece, priced at a whopping £1,980. The outfit was comprised of a pair of flattering boot cut trousers with a tailored suit jacket with an asymmetric hem adding to the chic and modern silhouette of the look. 

Kate carried a sweet Miu Miu bow bag, ditching the chain strap to hold it as a clutch and opted for her go-to Gianvito Rossi 105 heels in a rich, suede red design, priced at £650. 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate beamed as she nailed the high-octane yet timeless look, wearing her iconic brunette locks in a smooth, loose blow-out with subtle volume and bouncy ends. 

As for makeup, Catherine kept things red and flushed, going for a sheer ruby lip and suitably blushed cheek bones. 

Nobody's Child Red Rory Jumpsuit

RRP: £89 ($152) | The Nobody's Child Red Rory Jumpsuit is an ideal choice for channelling the power of Pippa and Kate's bold red looks, while adding to your summer wardrobe. The flowing red trousers are perfect for balmy, warm evenings or sunny days outside, while the strappy upper offers a flattering silhouette. A fab staple piece for those in need of some colour in their closets. 

Zign Leather Classic Heels in Dark Red

RRP: £64.99 ($83.50) | After a pair of statement red heels like the ones Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton love? These suede leather pumps from Zalando pack the same vibrant punch as Kate's designer favourites, without the Gianvito Rossi price tag. A no-brainer wardrobe addition if gorgeous but affordable heels are your thing.

Massimo Dutti Maxi Flap Blazer

RRP: £79.95 ($) | If it's a statement red blazer you want in your life after seeing Kate in her all-red trouser suit, this Massimo Dutti piece is a stylish and wearable investment that won't leave you feeling out of pocket. Perfect for teaming with colour coordinated pieces or for adding a red zing to monochrome looks, it's a great capsule wardrobe option that can be worn in so many ways, all year round. 

