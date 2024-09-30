Pippa Middleton's glowing burnt orange skirt and flattering halter neck top made the perfect colour palette for autumn nights out

We're taking style notes from Pippa Middleton's 2013 going-out look, with her burnt orange maxi skirt and simple black halter neck top creating a stunning and flattering autumn style.

Pippa Middleton's casual outfits from across the years have been giving us a tonne of inspiration for our autumn capsule wardrobes this season, with her impeccable off-duty style helping us to nail the casual-chic look with versatile and wearable pieces.

But while these basic staples, like flattering denim jeans and cosy suede boots, are a must to underpin and hold together our wardrobes, it's also true that bold and bright statement pieces have their place too.

And Pippa's on hand to give us inspiration for these too. Back in 2013, she stepped out for a Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London wearing a stunning burnt orange maxi skirt that's still, eleven years on, the perfect autumn staple for formal events and occasions.

The maxi style was impossibly flattering on Pippa's frame, with a high waist accentuated by a thin leather belt. We love the pleated detailing across the fabric that brought a beautiful, floating movement to the silhouette.

Balancing out the bright and bold burnt orange satin, Pippa styled the statement skirt with a black halter neck top, with a simple and sleek bar detail on the chest drawing attention to the halter neck straps. She then finished the look with a pair of chunky black peep-toe heels that grounded the skirt's colour with their darker tone.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a simple black snake-skin clutch bag while a glimmering gold bangle added a sophisticated shine to the outfit.

Shop Pippa Middleton's Look

Anthropologie Satin Bias Maxi Slip Skirt £88 at Anthropologie Made from a stunning deep, rich orange satin, this maxi skirt is the perfect statement addition to your autumn wardrobe. Bringing in some colour to the everyday, the style is super easy to wear with pieces already in your wardrobe, pairing just as well with a black halter neck top like Pippa's look as it does with a chunky knitted jumper and leather knee-high boots. Mango Crop Top with Wide Straps £35.99 at Mango This halter neck top from Mango is impossibly flattering. Made from a form-fitting fabric, its waist-nipping silhouette creates a sleek look that'll make this top a go-to staple in your wardrobe. The high neckline and flared hem give a contemporary look and the deep, rich black tone is super striking. Pair with leopard print jeans for a casual look or dress it up with a bold maxi skirt. Mango Flap Chain Bag £22.99 at Mango Get the best of both worlds with this stunning clutch bag from Mango that boasts a handy detachable chain strap. With subtle decorative seams stitched across the leather-like fabric, it feels incredibly luxe and looks far more expensive than it is. It's a simple staple that'll elevate any outfit.

Despite the cold autumnal weather, Pippa's skin was tanned and glowing. The orange satin skirt really highlighted her natural-looking tan which can be easily recreated in the cooler months, even on the palest skin, with the best fake tan on the market.

Further highlighting this sun-kissed glow was Pippa's makeup. Keeping her eye makeup minimal, her skin was the focus of the look with a warm-toned bronzer adding dimension to her face while a sweeping of bold peachy pink blusher brought a fresh, flattering pop of colour to the apples of her cheeks and the high points of her cheekbones.

With her hair pushed back off of her face simply by gripping her face-framing pieces back, the makeup could really shine. But the hairstyle also showed off her impossibly shiny strands. Her warm and rich brunette hair is envious and no doubt gets its shine from a rigorous haircare routine.

Even the most damaged strands can come back to life if you take the time to care for them and getting Pippa's healthy-looking locks is simple when you know the haircare secrets of people with shiny hair.