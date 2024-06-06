Kate Moss and Pamela Anderson both wore this dreamy white dress - and the cowl neck is giving us Pippa Middleton vibes

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Kate Moss is the queen of vintage style. But it seems that Pamela Anderson is coming for her crown.

They've both worn this beautiful white vintage maxi dress by Alexander McQueen in the last few months, each adding little twists to make it their own. A slinky satin gown is a great idea if you're looking to update the occasionwear part of your over 50s capsule wardrobe, and we particularly love the flattering cowl neckline on this number.

If it feels familiar, one of the most famous white dresses of all time was of course by Alexander McQueen. No, not Kate Middleton's wedding dress - her sister Pippa's bridesmaid dress! The cowl neck on hers was a bit more structured, and she had cap sleeves, but we're loving this more fluid, flowy take on the cowl neck trend.

Kate Moss pictured in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore hers for the King's Trust Global Gala in New York, while Pamela chose it when promoting her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. It could even be the case they sourced it from the same place - Pamela's is from Aralda Vintage, which is something of an A-lister favourite.

Defined by its loose draped fabric, the clever thing about a cowl neckline is that it creates a softness and frames the décolletage. Unlike Pippa's McQueen dress, Kate and Pamela's has really flattering long sleeves, which Kate pushed back to elbow length. Kudos to Kate for adding a contrast black belt to pick on the asymmetric shoulder detailing too!

Pamela Anderson pictured in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela oozed old school Hollywood glamour in her dress, to which she added only her signature volumised hair. The slinky fabric might look difficult to wear, but with the right foundations (check our our guide to Amazon shapewear here), it's super stylish and moves beautifully.

There's something very 90s about a cowl neck, which feels on brand for Pamela and Kate. And if you fancy trying the look for yourself, we've hit the virtual high street for the very best McQueen-esque options. Top tip: if you're worried about erring too close to bridal in white, add colour pop accessories.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look