Kate Moss and Pamela Anderson both wore this dreamy white dress - and the cowl neck is giving us Pippa Middleton vibes
They all love a white Alexander McQueen dress
It's a truth universally acknowledged that Kate Moss is the queen of vintage style. But it seems that Pamela Anderson is coming for her crown.
They've both worn this beautiful white vintage maxi dress by Alexander McQueen in the last few months, each adding little twists to make it their own. A slinky satin gown is a great idea if you're looking to update the occasionwear part of your over 50s capsule wardrobe, and we particularly love the flattering cowl neckline on this number.
If it feels familiar, one of the most famous white dresses of all time was of course by Alexander McQueen. No, not Kate Middleton's wedding dress - her sister Pippa's bridesmaid dress! The cowl neck on hers was a bit more structured, and she had cap sleeves, but we're loving this more fluid, flowy take on the cowl neck trend.
Kate wore hers for the King's Trust Global Gala in New York, while Pamela chose it when promoting her Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. It could even be the case they sourced it from the same place - Pamela's is from Aralda Vintage, which is something of an A-lister favourite.
Defined by its loose draped fabric, the clever thing about a cowl neckline is that it creates a softness and frames the décolletage. Unlike Pippa's McQueen dress, Kate and Pamela's has really flattering long sleeves, which Kate pushed back to elbow length. Kudos to Kate for adding a contrast black belt to pick on the asymmetric shoulder detailing too!
Pamela oozed old school Hollywood glamour in her dress, to which she added only her signature volumised hair. The slinky fabric might look difficult to wear, but with the right foundations (check our our guide to Amazon shapewear here), it's super stylish and moves beautifully.
There's something very 90s about a cowl neck, which feels on brand for Pamela and Kate. And if you fancy trying the look for yourself, we've hit the virtual high street for the very best McQueen-esque options. Top tip: if you're worried about erring too close to bridal in white, add colour pop accessories.
Shop the look
RRP: £132.30 (was £189) | A cowl neck dress is a great option for smaller busts, as it creates volume on the top half. This stunning Karen Millen dress has a cut out back, and skims the ankle, which shows off your shoes perfectly.
RRP: £134.25 | Ghost is one of the best in the business when it comes to slinky satin dresses. It's also one of the British clothing brands you need to have on your radar too. This buttercup yellow colour is a great alternative to white, and means you can wear it to any weddings you've got coming up this summer.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
