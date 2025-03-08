Effortless, impeccable style – Pamela Anderson just proved the ageless appeal of denim dungarees and a white T-shirt

We're used to seeing Pamela Anderson looking glamorous, dominating the red carpet with her beautiful, fresh-faced looks. But her style transcends the brights lights of Hollywood – the actress showcasing her effortless style most recently in her garden.

In an Instagram post, Pamela shared a series of pictures taken from creating her new show Cooking with Love, which feature her in her garden and at a farm on Vancouver Island. But what really captured our attention is the simple but effortlessly chic outfit she is wearing in the first two images images – vintage Levi's denim overalls and a crisp white T-shirt.

Looking relaxed and happy, Pamela reminded us of the ageless appeal of these timeless items – and how put together they create a classic combination that will never go out of style. The chic but simple look is so easy to recreate – with most people having at least a white T-shirt to get started – we're excited to copy this perfect-for-spring style.

Get Pamela's look

Exact Match Levi's Vintage Denim Overalls £71 (was £95) at Levi's The exact pair worn by Pamela Anderson, these vintage Levi's overalls have all the classic features you would expect – adjustable, clip in straps, multiple pockets and straight legs. These overalls will just get better with age and wear – roll them up in the summer months and wear with flip flops, or full length with pair of the best white trainers. COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 at COS It's not hard to find a white T-shirt, what's more tricky is finding one with enough quality to keep it that bright white after multiple wears and washes. A few of the woman&home team have this classic design from COS, and we swear by it for quality, fit and style. The arm length is really flattering, and the premium heavyweight organic-cotton is very soft and comfortable. Vetinee Classic Overalls £42.99 at Amazon Another classic colourway, we love these black overalls, which would work just as well with a white - or any other colour - T-shirt. We're also big fans of the styling pictured here, the rolled up bottoms and bright white pumps create the perfect casual spring/summer look. A great price point, these come in a range of colours, including brilliant white pair we've got our eyes fixed on.

With the weather teasing us with spring already, we're well into planning our spring wardrobe now, and can't wait to get back in to some of the best jumpsuits and swapping our UGG boot alternatives for open toe shoes to put our freshly pedicured feet into.

But Pamela's styling has us even more excited, dungarees an item we'll admit to overlooking in recent years. But she's convinced us of their ageless appeal - something woman&home digital fashion editor Caroline Parr has always known.

"I love dungarees - as someone who is quite pear-shaped, I often struggle with jumpsuits, but dungarees are made to be loose, practical and just so easy to wear. Pamela Anderson is proof dungarees are a great way to denim with a difference – all you need is a white T-shirt and trainers to look effortlessly stylish.

"There's no age limit on this combination either – just look to the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Holmes for more dungaree style inspiration should you need it."