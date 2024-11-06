Olivia Colman redefines festive glamour in bold pink jumpsuit - we're shopping similar styles from our favourite brands
This look offers a fresh take on winter colours
As the festive season rolls in, the search for the perfect party outfits commences, and Olivia Colman's look at the Paddington in Peru premiere in London has us rethinking our festive wardrobes. In a striking pink jumpsuit, this look reminds us that winter dressing doesn't have to be confined to predictable colours.
When it comes to finding the perfect Christmas party outfit we immediately think of the common go-tos, such as dark winter tones and classic silhouettes such as dresses or skirts. However, we're taking ques from Olivia Colman and going bright and bold. This year we're embracing flattering jumpsuits in pink—or other vibrant tones!
And whilst this shade might not be the first colour that comes to mind for your winter capsule wardrobes, it absolutely works—bringing vibrancy, warmth, and a playful edge to the usual winter palette that's often limited. Plus bright pink works wonderfully with reds and metallic tones, so layer on that gold jewellery and add some sparkle.
Olivia's jumpsuit is by Italian brand Taller Marmo, known for their elegant, bold pieces. The jumpsuit's flowing silhouette and vibrant colour are perfectly complemented by her round, colourful statement earrings from the brand Chopard. She also wore the chicest red clutch bag and black pointed heels. Her entire look was styled by fashion stylist Miranda Almond.
Shop Olivia's Jumpsuit Look
This jumpsuit will certainly inject a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe. Style with black slingback heels, a sleek clutch bag and add a touch of sparkle with gold earrings.
Now in the sale, this corset jumpsuit is not only super stylish but is ultra flattering too. The square neckline adds to the sleek fit, just add a blazer over the top and you're good to go.
In a luxe satin finish fabric this jumpsuit make you stand out from the crowd. Finish off the look with a sequin clutch bag, and gold heels.
If there is one accessory you'll need this season it's the perfect clutch bag, and this vibrant red option from Anthropologie will certainly see you through in style.
You'll reach for these slingbacks time and time again this season and beyond. Team with dresses, jumpsuits or even a pair of the best wide leg jeans.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments "Everyone might be talking about burgundy at the moment, but magenta is such a beautiful colour for party season. That bit softer than bright red, and much more head-turning than black, a magenta jumpsuit would be perfect for any festive event you might have in the diary. Follow Olivia's lead and add a clashing bag to tick the colour block trend off your list too."
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
