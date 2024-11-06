Olivia Colman redefines festive glamour in bold pink jumpsuit - we're shopping similar styles from our favourite brands

As the festive season rolls in, the search for the perfect party outfits commences, and Olivia Colman's look at the Paddington in Peru premiere in London has us rethinking our festive wardrobes. In a striking pink jumpsuit, this look reminds us that winter dressing doesn't have to be confined to predictable colours.

When it comes to finding the perfect Christmas party outfit we immediately think of the common go-tos, such as dark winter tones and classic silhouettes such as dresses or skirts. However, we're taking ques from Olivia Colman and going bright and bold. This year we're embracing flattering jumpsuits in pink—or other vibrant tones!

And whilst this shade might not be the first colour that comes to mind for your winter capsule wardrobes, it absolutely works—bringing vibrancy, warmth, and a playful edge to the usual winter palette that's often limited. Plus bright pink works wonderfully with reds and metallic tones, so layer on that gold jewellery and add some sparkle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olivia's jumpsuit is by Italian brand Taller Marmo, known for their elegant, bold pieces. The jumpsuit's flowing silhouette and vibrant colour are perfectly complemented by her round, colourful statement earrings from the brand Chopard. She also wore the chicest red clutch bag and black pointed heels. Her entire look was styled by fashion stylist Miranda Almond.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments "Everyone might be talking about burgundy at the moment, but magenta is such a beautiful colour for party season. That bit softer than bright red, and much more head-turning than black, a magenta jumpsuit would be perfect for any festive event you might have in the diary. Follow Olivia's lead and add a clashing bag to tick the colour block trend off your list too."