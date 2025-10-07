Nicole Kidman's wide-leg jeans and oversized white shirt are a masterclass in chic Parisian styling
She shone at the Chanel runway show in Paris
When you think of Fashion Week, you imagine a front row decked out in elaborate designs that look like they've come straight off the runway. But Nicole Kidman just proved that sometimes the simplest ensembles are actually the chicest.
She attended the Chanel Spring 2026 presentation in Paris, which was Matthieu Blazy's debut as Artistic Director at the iconic French fashion house. She was styled by Jason Bolden for the occasion, and there wasn't a boucle blazer in sight. Instead, she wore a pair of blue jeans in the shape of the season: a loose, wide-leg fit. Add in an oversized white dress shirt and a pair of pointed black heels, and it was très French.
If you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, you won't go too far wrong with any of these staple pieces. Nicole's look is proof that if you want to be on trend for autumn/winter 2025, looser, more flowy silhouettes feel much fresher than close-fitting items.
Shop Nicole's look
These are a great option if you're looking for the best jeans for your body type. Levi's is a personal favourite of mine for jeans, so if you've never tried a pair, you're about to fall in love.
Wondering what shoes to wear with wide-leg trousers? Pointed shoes, whether they're sky high stilettos like Nicoles, or a wearable pair of kitten heels will do the trick.
Zara has some amazing pieces at the moment, and this poplin shirt will go a long way in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Layer a chunky knit over the top on cool days.
As well as her outfit, Nicole's new fringe certainly turned heads as she arrived ahead of the show. She attended the event with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who both wore denim too.
We very often think of denim as feeling rather casual, but Nicole's heels and dress shirt - which was embroidered with the word Chanel in red - kept things incredibly sharp. We all know that jeans and a blazer is a failsafe outfit formula at this time of year, but perhaps jeans and a shirt is one we should be adding to our rotation too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.