Nicole Kidman's wide-leg jeans and oversized white shirt are a masterclass in chic Parisian styling

When you think of Fashion Week, you imagine a front row decked out in elaborate designs that look like they've come straight off the runway. But Nicole Kidman just proved that sometimes the simplest ensembles are actually the chicest.

She attended the Chanel Spring 2026 presentation in Paris, which was Matthieu Blazy's debut as Artistic Director at the iconic French fashion house. She was styled by Jason Bolden for the occasion, and there wasn't a boucle blazer in sight. Instead, she wore a pair of blue jeans in the shape of the season: a loose, wide-leg fit. Add in an oversized white dress shirt and a pair of pointed black heels, and it was très French.

If you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, you won't go too far wrong with any of these staple pieces. Nicole's look is proof that if you want to be on trend for autumn/winter 2025, looser, more flowy silhouettes feel much fresher than close-fitting items.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Nicole's look

As well as her outfit, Nicole's new fringe certainly turned heads as she arrived ahead of the show. She attended the event with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who both wore denim too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We very often think of denim as feeling rather casual, but Nicole's heels and dress shirt - which was embroidered with the word Chanel in red - kept things incredibly sharp. We all know that jeans and a blazer is a failsafe outfit formula at this time of year, but perhaps jeans and a shirt is one we should be adding to our rotation too.