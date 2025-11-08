Naomi Watts' tailored blazer and sequin dress outfit formula is the look I’ve bookmarked for party season
The star's savvy styling added a sharp and tailored feel to her heavily embellished gown.
Naomi Watts wowed when she stepped out onto the red carpet for the CFDA Awards in NYC last week. Kick-starting the festive season, the star made a case for head-to-toe sequins, a look I'm always happy to get behind, but it was her tailored twist on the traditional embellished gown that really left an impression.
In a floor-length, heavily embellished gown by SIMKHAI, Naomi added a tailored black tuxedo-style blazer, which not only gave her a warming layer, it added a sharp androgynous feel to the whole ensemble. The show-stopping look was completed with a pair of heels and oversized earrings, delivering event dressing at its finest.
Completing her look with a slick of bright red lipstick, Naomi's disco ball-inspired ensemble was a masterclass in Hollywood glamour, and it’s a look that I will be recreating for a festive gathering next month. Whether you want to splash out on the very same dress or opt for something a little more affordable, you will find some high shine statement-makers and timeless tailoring below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
The high neck and long sleeves add a very elegant feel to this heavily embellished gown. Wear it with a blazer like the star or just as it is with heels.
Exact Match
Naomi wore this double-breasted jacket draped over her shoulders and it looked gorgeous. Wear it over a dress or with similar trousers and a shirt for a different spin.
If you prefer something a little slinkier, try this asymmetric design. The well-placed twisted knot at the front makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy.
Naomi's grown-up take on festive glamour really worked, and her simple yet chic blazer addition made her outfit. Investing in a tailored jacket like the star's is a good idea for any autumn capsule wardrobe, as you will get an endless amount of fashion mileage out of it. Wear it for after hours like the actress, team it with fitted trousers for the office, or use it to sharpen up your wide leg jeans and a striped t-shirt by day.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.