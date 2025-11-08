Naomi Watts' tailored blazer and sequin dress outfit formula is the look I’ve bookmarked for party season

Naomi Watts wowed when she stepped out onto the red carpet for the CFDA Awards in NYC last week. Kick-starting the festive season, the star made a case for head-to-toe sequins, a look I'm always happy to get behind, but it was her tailored twist on the traditional embellished gown that really left an impression.

In a floor-length, heavily embellished gown by SIMKHAI, Naomi added a tailored black tuxedo-style blazer, which not only gave her a warming layer, it added a sharp androgynous feel to the whole ensemble. The show-stopping look was completed with a pair of heels and oversized earrings, delivering event dressing at its finest.

Completing her look with a slick of bright red lipstick, Naomi's disco ball-inspired ensemble was a masterclass in Hollywood glamour, and it’s a look that I will be recreating for a festive gathering next month. Whether you want to splash out on the very same dress or opt for something a little more affordable, you will find some high shine statement-makers and timeless tailoring below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Naomi's grown-up take on festive glamour really worked, and her simple yet chic blazer addition made her outfit. Investing in a tailored jacket like the star's is a good idea for any autumn capsule wardrobe, as you will get an endless amount of fashion mileage out of it. Wear it for after hours like the actress, team it with fitted trousers for the office, or use it to sharpen up your wide leg jeans and a striped t-shirt by day.