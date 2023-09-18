Meghan Markle stunned in a beige monochrome outfit to give a speech at the Invictus Games

(Image credit: Getty Images)
While attending a match for the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan Markle stunned in a beige monochrome outfit that were totally in love with.

The Invictus Games are quite the exciting time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seeing as Prince Harry created the annual event, which honours wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, as well as active veterans. That being said, as Meghan attends the Games with Harry in support, she has to bring her fashion A-game - although, of course, this isn't difficult for the ever-stylish Duchess. 

Meghan has specifically been sporting lots of monochrome beige looks for this year's games, including this eggshell blazer and shortsuit combo that we haven't been able to stop thinking about. On 15 September, however, the Duchess went for a slightly more sophisticated look of a long duster and pants, as she had to present an award.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meghan's long beige duster coat, which is made of silk, is from designer Cuyana - a piece that is new to the Duchess' wardrobe. Also new to her wardrobe is her matching silk beige pants, also from Cuyana, which feature some classy pleating and cut off just so at the ankles. Both matching pieces are new to Cuyana's new collection, marking a new debut for these trendy fall items. She also wore a plain white t-shirt under the coat, which obviously is a true wardrobe staple through any season.

Meghan did, however, rewear her shoes - a pair of sky-high pumps from Aquazzura - a brand that Meghan wears quite often - the Nude Nappa Leather Pumps.  

To accessorize the already glam look, she wore a pair of simple gold drop earrings from Lanvin, and didn't really opt for additional jewelry pieces (except her engagement ring, which she skipped on a few days ago at the Games) to keep the look simple and timeless, giving off total quiet luxury vibes.

meghan and harry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry looked equally classy, wearing a pair of grey slacks, a loose-fitting white button up shirt, and a pair of beige slip on dress sneakers - which matched perfectly with Meghan's all-beige look.

