Meghan Markle stunned in a beige monochrome outfit to give a speech at the Invictus Games
She's been on her beige game lately
While attending a match for the 2023 Invictus Games, Meghan Markle stunned in a beige monochrome outfit that were totally in love with.
The Invictus Games are quite the exciting time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seeing as Prince Harry created the annual event, which honours wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, as well as active veterans. That being said, as Meghan attends the Games with Harry in support, she has to bring her fashion A-game - although, of course, this isn't difficult for the ever-stylish Duchess.
Meghan has specifically been sporting lots of monochrome beige looks for this year's games, including this eggshell blazer and shortsuit combo that we haven't been able to stop thinking about. On 15 September, however, the Duchess went for a slightly more sophisticated look of a long duster and pants, as she had to present an award.
Meghan's long beige duster coat, which is made of silk, is from designer Cuyana - a piece that is new to the Duchess' wardrobe. Also new to her wardrobe is her matching silk beige pants, also from Cuyana, which feature some classy pleating and cut off just so at the ankles. Both matching pieces are new to Cuyana's new collection, marking a new debut for these trendy fall items. She also wore a plain white t-shirt under the coat, which obviously is a true wardrobe staple through any season.
Meghan did, however, rewear her shoes - a pair of sky-high pumps from Aquazzura - a brand that Meghan wears quite often - the Nude Nappa Leather Pumps.
To accessorize the already glam look, she wore a pair of simple gold drop earrings from Lanvin, and didn't really opt for additional jewelry pieces (except her engagement ring, which she skipped on a few days ago at the Games) to keep the look simple and timeless, giving off total quiet luxury vibes.
Harry looked equally classy, wearing a pair of grey slacks, a loose-fitting white button up shirt, and a pair of beige slip on dress sneakers - which matched perfectly with Meghan's all-beige look.
Silk Paperbag Pant, $268 (£216) | Cuyana
A sleek staple for work and off-duty outings, made in a cropped length from sumptuous Crêpe de Chine silk for a luxurious take on modern dressing.
Long-Line Cardigan Coat for Women, $60 (£49) | Old Navy
This chic and versatile camel coat will take you all the way through winter, poised to be perfect for any occasion - whether you're out on the town running errands or heading to a fancier occasion, this coat will keep you warm and stylish through it all.
