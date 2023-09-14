Meghan Markle ditches engagement ring for Invictus Games visit and she’s not the only one to have done this over the years
The Duchess of Sussex was only wearing her wedding and eternity rings during her recent appearances at the Invictus Games
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has ditched her engagement ring during her Invictus Games visit to Germany and she’s not the only royal to have been seen without it at public appearances.
- The Duchess of Sussex has been attending the Invictus Games without her three-diamond engagement ring and only her wedding and eternity bands.
- It’s not known why Meghan hasn’t worn it though the Princess of Wales has sometimes taken hers off for certain appearances.
- This royal news comes as Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress had the most gorgeous print and her white wedges took it to a whole other level!
After missing the first few days of the Invictus Games 2023, the Duchess of Sussex more than made up for it with a reportedly “off the cuff” speech. Not only did it contain an apology, but Meghan adorably referenced Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and expressed how “proud” she is to be part of the “Invictus family”. Since then she's joined Prince Harry each day for the Games and - as we might expect from the super stylish Duchess - her outfits have been on-point. Meghan Markle’s moment in monochrome was stunning, as was her short and jacket combination.
Across all her outfits, though, there’s been one notable absence when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex’s accessories. Meghan Markle has ditched her engagement ring during her time in Germany - as eagle-eyed fans might’ve noticed.
On the finger where Meghan’s magnificent engagement ring usually sits are just her wedding and eternity rings. This has been captured in pictures at her various Invictus Games appearances where she’s been snapped enthusiastically clapping competitors. However, Meghan isn’t the only royal to have made public appearances without her engagement ring.
Earlier this year her sister-in-law Kate stepped out without her engagement ring for a visit to Royal Liverpool University of Hospital. Reports have previously suggested that on occasions such as this the Princess of Wales might’ve chosen not to wear her ring for hygiene reasons in hospitals. She also sometimes doesn’t wear the sapphire and diamond ring when undertaking physical activities during engagements like when she went sailing in Plymouth in August 2022.
It’s not known what the exact reason is for Meghan Markle ditching her engagement ring in Düsseldorf, but Us Weekly have claimed that it could be while a repair is being made. A source alleged to the publication that it’s being “serviced” because the “setting came loose”, though this hasn’t been confirmed by the Duchess of Sussex herself.
Whatever the reason for its absence, Meghan will likely be looking forward to being reunited with it soon. It was designed by Prince Harry and he previously explained to the BBC during the couple’s engagement interview in 2017 how meaningful it is and about the details he considered.
“The ring is obviously yellow gold because it’s her favourite,” the Duke of Sussex said. “And the main stone itself is from Botswana. And the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”
His efforts were certainly appreciated by his now-wife as Meghan said, “It’s so beautiful. And he designed it! It’s incredible”.
Since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan her engagement ring has gone on to become one of the most iconic royal rings alongside the Princess of Wales' ring.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Sarah Jessica Parker radiates glamour in emerald maxi dress and sparkling diamante shoes
SJP strikes again with another mesmerising look that even Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of
By Emily Smith Published
-
Strictly's Angela Rippon reveals how dance helped her through the 'terrors' of 'isolation and loneliness' faced by 'older people'
"You're never going to be lonely when you go to a dance class"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle's moment in monochrome as she rocks heels and skinny jeans in all black look
Meghan Markle's monochrome black ensemble was the perfect courtside look as the Duchess supported Prince Harry at the Invictus Games
By Laura Harman Published
-
Meghan Markle’s ‘off the cuff’ speech in first major public appearance in four months contained this heartfelt apology
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly improvised a special speech as she attended an Invictus Games event with Prince Harry in Düsseldorf
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate unlikely to 'make peace' with Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘sake’ of their children
It's been claimed Prince William and the Princess of Wales and Sussexes are unlikely to reunite 'anytime soon'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Harry shares cheeky joke about his and Meghan's new 'rivalry' as he makes surprise appearance in Germany
Prince Harry made a cheeky joke about him and his wife as he paid a visit to Germany for the Invictus Games
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
A very unlikely source wants to challenge Meghan Markle on her ‘great disrespect’ of the late Queen Elizabeth
File this under “seriously?” news – Meghan Markle has a surprise opponent
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince Harry pays poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth II marking anniversary of her death with special remark about her final day
Prince Harry paid tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, a year after her death
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The harsh message King Charles had to deliver about seeing Prince Harry while he's in the UK
It does not seem that a family reunion is looming...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s date night at Beyoncé concert includes sparkly dress code and… sharing clothes?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted enjoying Beyoncé’s first concert at Los Angeles
By Jack Slater Published