Meghan Markle ditches engagement ring for Invictus Games visit and she’s not the only one to have done this over the years

Meghan Markle has ditched her engagement ring during her Invictus Games visit to Germany and she’s not the only royal to have been seen without it at public appearances.

The Duchess of Sussex has been attending the Invictus Games without her three-diamond engagement ring and only her wedding and eternity bands.

It’s not known why Meghan hasn’t worn it though the Princess of Wales has sometimes taken hers off for certain appearances.

After missing the first few days of the Invictus Games 2023, the Duchess of Sussex more than made up for it with a reportedly “off the cuff” speech. Not only did it contain an apology, but Meghan adorably referenced Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and expressed how “proud” she is to be part of the “Invictus family”. Since then she's joined Prince Harry each day for the Games and - as we might expect from the super stylish Duchess - her outfits have been on-point. Meghan Markle’s moment in monochrome was stunning, as was her short and jacket combination.

Across all her outfits, though, there’s been one notable absence when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex’s accessories. Meghan Markle has ditched her engagement ring during her time in Germany - as eagle-eyed fans might’ve noticed.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

On the finger where Meghan’s magnificent engagement ring usually sits are just her wedding and eternity rings. This has been captured in pictures at her various Invictus Games appearances where she’s been snapped enthusiastically clapping competitors. However, Meghan isn’t the only royal to have made public appearances without her engagement ring.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Earlier this year her sister-in-law Kate stepped out without her engagement ring for a visit to Royal Liverpool University of Hospital. Reports have previously suggested that on occasions such as this the Princess of Wales might’ve chosen not to wear her ring for hygiene reasons in hospitals. She also sometimes doesn’t wear the sapphire and diamond ring when undertaking physical activities during engagements like when she went sailing in Plymouth in August 2022.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It’s not known what the exact reason is for Meghan Markle ditching her engagement ring in Düsseldorf, but Us Weekly have claimed that it could be while a repair is being made. A source alleged to the publication that it’s being “serviced” because the “setting came loose”, though this hasn’t been confirmed by the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Whatever the reason for its absence, Meghan will likely be looking forward to being reunited with it soon. It was designed by Prince Harry and he previously explained to the BBC during the couple’s engagement interview in 2017 how meaningful it is and about the details he considered.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“The ring is obviously yellow gold because it’s her favourite,” the Duke of Sussex said. “And the main stone itself is from Botswana. And the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

His efforts were certainly appreciated by his now-wife as Meghan said, “It’s so beautiful. And he designed it! It’s incredible”.

Since Prince Harry proposed to Meghan her engagement ring has gone on to become one of the most iconic royal rings alongside the Princess of Wales' ring.