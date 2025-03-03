Velvet was the Oscars trend I didn't see coming - Meg Ryan wore a rich burgundy dress for her first time at the awards in almost three decades
Velvet isn't solely reserved for winter, and this look proves it
Velvet's rich texture and luxurious feel are perfect for when you want to dress to impress. So, when Meg Ryan arrived at the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a floor-length burgundy velvet dress, I was instantly convinced—this fabric deserves a place in our wardrobes all year round.
Traditionally, velvet has been reserved for the colder months; however, this look proves that velvet can be a year-round staple for dressing up. From incorporating this fabric into your date night outfits to wearing it for evening events, this luxe material will never fail to impress. The trick to keeping velvet in your spring capsule wardrobe is perhaps styling it with lighter accessories or choosing silhouettes that have open necklines or shorter sleeve lengths.
We've seen plenty of incredible looks this year from the Oscars, but this one truly stands out. Her rich burgundy dress is by Ashi Studio and features a flattering strapless shape with two side slits, which give this piece movement. She pairs it with black platform heels, a statement diamond bracelet, and three chunky diamond rings.
Shop Velvet Dresses & Accessories
This plush velvet dress has a deep raspberry shade that would work with a range of accessories, from sparkly silver jewellery to smart tailoring such as a structured blazer. You could also pair this dress with metallic heels in a silver or gold, or matching velvet block heels.
With a long maxi silhouette this velvet gown is the perfect staple for evening events, dinners out with friends or special occasions. Pair with slingback pumps and a black leather shoulder bag for the ultimate evening look.
In a rich burgundy hue with hints of purple this mini-dress offers a more relaxed, modern feel. Pair this dress with some of the best knee high boots, a black blazer and gold jewellery for a sophisticated going-out look.
If you're looking for something more classic and refined, this black velvet tea dress will do just the trick. It features voluminous ballon sleeves, a gathered waist and a flattering v-neck.
This silver stone bracelet is the perfect accessory for adding a touch of sparkle to your evening looks, and your daytime outfits too. And it's now been discounted in the sale.
These bold platform heels will offer you some extra height without the discomfort of a stiletto whilst the ankle strap will keep your feet nice and secure. Team with evening dresses or even your best wide leg jeans.
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal had a nostalgic When Harry Met Sally reunion at the Oscars as they took to the stage to present an award.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The Oscars served as an excellent reminder that metallic, sequins and velvet are all trends that will work in your year-round wardrobe, not just during party season. Velvet in particular is a great way to play with texture, and whilst it might feel unexpected for spring, both Meg Ryan and Scarlett Johansson proved that plush velvets in rich hues is right on trend.".
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
