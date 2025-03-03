Velvet was the Oscars trend I didn't see coming - Meg Ryan wore a rich burgundy dress for her first time at the awards in almost three decades

Velvet's rich texture and luxurious feel are perfect for when you want to dress to impress. So, when Meg Ryan arrived at the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a floor-length burgundy velvet dress, I was instantly convinced—this fabric deserves a place in our wardrobes all year round.

Traditionally, velvet has been reserved for the colder months; however, this look proves that velvet can be a year-round staple for dressing up. From incorporating this fabric into your date night outfits to wearing it for evening events, this luxe material will never fail to impress. The trick to keeping velvet in your spring capsule wardrobe is perhaps styling it with lighter accessories or choosing silhouettes that have open necklines or shorter sleeve lengths.

We've seen plenty of incredible looks this year from the Oscars, but this one truly stands out. Her rich burgundy dress is by Ashi Studio and features a flattering strapless shape with two side slits, which give this piece movement. She pairs it with black platform heels, a statement diamond bracelet, and three chunky diamond rings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Velvet Dresses & Accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal had a nostalgic When Harry Met Sally reunion at the Oscars as they took to the stage to present an award.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The Oscars served as an excellent reminder that metallic, sequins and velvet are all trends that will work in your year-round wardrobe, not just during party season. Velvet in particular is a great way to play with texture, and whilst it might feel unexpected for spring, both Meg Ryan and Scarlett Johansson proved that plush velvets in rich hues is right on trend.".