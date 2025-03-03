Accessories are everything - Scarlett Johansson took her Oscars look to the next level with one simple addition

Scarlett's rich midnight blue Oscars gown was levelled up with a pair of glam velvet gloves

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2025 Oscars
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Scarlett Johansson's lavish midnight blue look for the 2025 Oscars was levelled up with ease by a pair of luxe velvet evening gloves - a tip that's worth taking note of if you want to maximise your night out glam.

The iconic actress stepped out on the red carpet for the star-studded evening surrounded by the biggest names in film - and some incredible outfits.

While shimmering silver, sheer black lace and draping satins were impossible-to-ignore fashion trends as the guest list of A-listers arrived for the award show, Scarlett nailed exquisite simplicity in a lavish velvet gown in a deep midnight blue hue that could almost be mistaken for black in certain lights.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The elegant Thierry Mugler gown featured a chest-baring draped neck and sleek floor-grazing skirt - offering a timeless movie star feel.

With her signature blonde tresses worn up in a classic slicked-back bun, the striking diamond necklace and coordinating diamond earrings by De Beers added some luxurious sparkle.

Of course, any Oscars red carpet looks needs a little something extra and Scarlett added just that with a pair of stunning opera gloves in the same velvet as her gown.

Shop Glam Gloves and Rich Velvet

Black Long Gloves Velvet Gloves Women's 1920s Opera Gloves for Bridal, Evening, Wedding, Formal, Christmas and Halloween
Black Long Velvet Gloves

Want to replicate Scatlett's velvet glove moment? It doesn't have to set you back too much - especially if you go for an affordable pair like this from Amazon.

Nobody's Child Black Velvet Off Shoulder Skylar Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Black Velvet Off Shoulder Skylar Midi Dress

A gorgeous piece to invest in if you have an event on the glam side coming up. With a flattering off the shoulder neckline and svelte midi fit, this Nobody's Child pick is timeless.

Charteris Velvet Skirt
Hobbs Charteris Velvet Skirt

Want to wear velvet but keep it lowkey? This gorgeous yet pared back midi skirt by Hobbs is a sale find worth snapping up.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2025 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The simple addition of the evening gloves was enough to elevate the event outfit to even higher levels of glam, creating an utterly classic energy that's reminiscent of old Hollywood.

While adding a pair of evening gloves that reach your elbows might feel OTT, investing in a pair is an easy way to add more va-va-voom to your looks for events when a little more extravagance is needed, especially if you find yourself struggling to inject glamour into staple pieces like an LBD.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸