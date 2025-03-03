Accessories are everything - Scarlett Johansson took her Oscars look to the next level with one simple addition

Scarlett Johansson's lavish midnight blue look for the 2025 Oscars was levelled up with ease by a pair of luxe velvet evening gloves - a tip that's worth taking note of if you want to maximise your night out glam.

The iconic actress stepped out on the red carpet for the star-studded evening surrounded by the biggest names in film - and some incredible outfits.

While shimmering silver, sheer black lace and draping satins were impossible-to-ignore fashion trends as the guest list of A-listers arrived for the award show, Scarlett nailed exquisite simplicity in a lavish velvet gown in a deep midnight blue hue that could almost be mistaken for black in certain lights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The elegant Thierry Mugler gown featured a chest-baring draped neck and sleek floor-grazing skirt - offering a timeless movie star feel.

With her signature blonde tresses worn up in a classic slicked-back bun, the striking diamond necklace and coordinating diamond earrings by De Beers added some luxurious sparkle.

Of course, any Oscars red carpet looks needs a little something extra and Scarlett added just that with a pair of stunning opera gloves in the same velvet as her gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The simple addition of the evening gloves was enough to elevate the event outfit to even higher levels of glam, creating an utterly classic energy that's reminiscent of old Hollywood.

While adding a pair of evening gloves that reach your elbows might feel OTT, investing in a pair is an easy way to add more va-va-voom to your looks for events when a little more extravagance is needed, especially if you find yourself struggling to inject glamour into staple pieces like an LBD.