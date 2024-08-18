Martine McCuthcheon's oversized sunglasses and sundress combination in the perfect laid-back holiday look - we love her trendy straw handbag

Actress Martine McCuthcheon looked stunning as she stepped out for a family holiday in Marbella, pairing some oversized sunglasses with a gorgeous casual-chic sundress to create the perfect laid-back summer look.

Creating the perfect holiday wardrobe, and managing to fit it all into your suitcase, can be a difficult task. But just weeks after Helen Skelton swooped in to save the day with her holiday outfit packing checklist, Martine McCuthcheon has given us yet more vacation look inspiration - and we adore her laid-back style.

Taking to Instagram to share some holiday snaps from sunny Marbella, the actress looked stunning in a, now discontinued, long beige maxi sundress from Free People and a pair of oversized tortoise-shell sunglasses.

Highlighting the natural textures and subtle lace detailings on her dress, Martine accessorised with a raffia straw crossbody bag, carrying the style as a clutch bag as she walked down a tree-lined street.

Shop Martine McCuthcheon's Look

Mint Velvet Brown Oversized Sunglasses £45 at Very Get Martine's look with these stunning brown-tone tortoiseshell sunglasses from Mint Velvet. With stunning oversized square frames that boast flattering round-edged details, they're not only gorgeous to wear but also practical as they make sure to protect your eyes from all angles. M&S Linen Rich Cami Midi Dress £45 at M&S The perfect elevated, comfortable and casual piece, this cami-strap shift style dress is the perfect choice for your holiday. Easily and effortlessly thrown on, it's cut for a comfy regular fit, while its flattering square neckline brings subtle and understated interest to the look. Plus, the straps are adjustable! Mango Crossbody Raffia Bag £56 at ASOS The perfect everyday summer bag, this raffia straw cross body style is both chic and practical. With a chain strap to add a juxtaposing texture to the straw and a magnetic clasp sealing the fold-over flap top to keep your possessions safe, what more could you ask for?

Styling her chic long bob in a middle parting, Martine kept her hair from her face by tucking it behind her ears and letting her laid-back beach waves fall down her back. Despite her large sunglasses covering much of her face, Martine's tanned skin was still visible and glowing in the sunshine - a look you can recreate without setting off on holiday with this year's best bronzers for a healthy summer glow.

Further leaning into the off-duty vibe, she kept her jewellery to a minimum, with just a simple pair of earrings adding some subtle sparkle to the beach-ready look.

We love this casual yet elevated styling, with the soft fabrics and textures working to create an effortlessly chic outfit that we're going to be recreating time and time again when we jet off for sunnier shores.