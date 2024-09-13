Mariella Frostrup's denim jumpsuit is the casual-chic staple your autumn wardrobe might be missing

Mariella Frostrup looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out in a denim jumpsuit, pairing the wardrobe staple with some autumn-ready suede boots and a dainty chain necklace.

Denim is a staple in every wardrobe no matter the season. When you've found the perfect pair of jeans for your body type, or the denim jacket of your dreams, they'll become key pieces in your wardrobe and you'll never know how you styled outfits without them.

And now Mariella Frostrup has us thinking about an underrated denim piece that could bring a whole new elevated look to our autumn capsule wardrobes; the denim jumpsuit.

Mariella styled her jumpsuit with pared back layers and accessories, adding a simple chain necklace and pair of light beige suede boots to let the one piece shine on its own and give a laid-back, casual look. But the opportunities are endless with the jumpsuit as a base.

Shop Denim Jumpsuits

EXACT MATCH RIVET UTILITY Rowdy Stretch-denim Jumpsuit £307 at Net-A-Porter With a slim bodice and straight legs, this jumpsuit, cut from stretch-denim fabric, is impossibly flattering. Tailor the fit to your liking with the adjustable waist tabs and wear however you wish. Super versatile, easy-to-style and comfortable too, it's the perfect staple for every season. RIVET UTILITY Rowdy Stretch-denim Jumpsuit £150 at The Outnet If you're a fan of lighter wash denim, you're in luck as Mariella's jumpsuit also comes in a light denim tone. With the exact same fitted bodice and straight leg trousers, you can recreate her look with ease and enjoy the comfort and versatility offered by this stunning staple piece. JMOJO One Piece Regular Fit Women's Dungarees £37.99 at Amazon Durable and soft, this denim jumpsuit is made from 98% cotton for a smooth, breathable and comfortable finish. It's regular fit and straight legs give a wearable and casual feel while the adjustable high waist belt, pointed collar and front zip detail create a chic and elevated look that not only looks effortlessly cool but also allows you to tailor the fit to your liking.

You can add a chunky knitted jumper or cardigan to the look to add some texture and finish the outfit off with a pair of stylish white trainers or winter boots. Or you could lean into a darker and edgier feel with a leather jacket and some knee-high boots for a striking effect that's more evening-wear friendly.

We also think the piece would look great styled with a trench coat over the top on those rainy autumn days but it's all down to you! The trick is to think of the jumpsuit as simply an elevated pair of jeans and then styling them becomes an easy task.

Fans loved the all-denim look, with one commenting on Mariella's Instagram, "Rockin’ the denim." While another added, "You look PERFECT!"

We have to agree! The rich blue denim complimented Mariella's tanned complexion beautifully, with her sun kissed look easily replicated using the best bronzers on the market if a holiday to some sun-soaked hotspot isn't on the cards.

We also love her nude lipstick, with the true neutral shade being a chic addition to the casual look.