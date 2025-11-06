Lulu Guinness for as little as £15? The iconic accessories designer has teamed up with Lands' End, and you're going to want everything

Lulu Guinness holds a really special place in my heart. I remember saving up to buy one of the designer's dreamy bags (in the sale!) when I was a teenager, and I still love her quirky, characterful accessories today.

And I'm not alone - Lulu Guinness' whimsical bags were everywhere at Wimbledon back in the summer, and a lot of you loved the roomy striped tote bag that was recently restocked.

Whilst a leather Lulu Guinness bag might set you back in the region of £300, I've got good news for any longtime fans like myself. She's teamed up with American clothing brand Lands' End to create an affordable collection of nightwear, accessories and clothing, and the timing couldn't be better - just in time for Christmas! Prices start from just £15 for a 3-pack of socks, and aside from clothing, there's also towels, a keyring and a cute Christmas stocking to choose from on the Lands' End website. The only problem you'll have is narrowing down your shopping basket...

Accessories

Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Lip Embroidered Tote Bag £45 at Lands' End UK This tote is on pre-order and is available later this month, but put your name down quickly, as it's likely to be the most popular piece from the entire range. It features the iconic Lulu Guinness red lip in luxe chenille on the front, and it's the perfect size for all your everyday essentials. Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Lip Cable Knit Scarf £35 at Lands' End UK A scarf is always on my wishlist at Christmas, and it doesn't get much more festive than red cable knit. There's a matching beanie hat up for grabs, too. Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Lip Socks - 3 Pairs £15 at Lands' End UK Is it possible to have too many pairs of socks? Asking for a friend. These are super soft and cosy, and are ideal for buddying up with your Lulu Guinness PJs.

Nightwear

Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Poplin Pyjama Set £75 at Lands' End UK Pyjamas don't get much fancier than this. If you're not a fan of silk, these are made from a poplin material, and the bow front combined with the Peter Pan collar makes them almost too good to save for bedtime. Bonus: they're available in regular or petite lengths, as well as a navy and pale pink stripe. Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Smocked Jersey Pyjama Set £75 at Lands' End UK These PJs are 100% cotton and feature the most adorable smocked detail. Treat yourself or a loved one. Or frankly, at that price, both! Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Striped Fleece Dressing Gown £75 at Lands' End UK In a classic Lulu Guinness stripe, this striking robe will see you through winter in serious style. It's machine washable, and it's available in sizes S, M, L or XL.

Tops and jackets

Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Lip Poplin Shirt £65 at Lands' End UK The ideal layering piece, pop this shirt underneath your best cashmere jumpers and let the cutesy collar peek out from underneath. Perfect for making your go-to jeans feel a bit more exciting. Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Lip Cable Knit Drifter Jumper £75 at Lands' End UK The silhouette of this cotton knit jumper is very flattering, and it's spot on for wearing on Christmas Day. Lands' End x Lulu Guinness Lip Quilted Jacket £90 at Lands' End UK I think this might be my favourite piece of the whole lot - the quilted lip design is so sweet, and the combination of red and pink is stunning. It's ideal for the milder weather we're having, but will be a go-to in spring, as well.

According to the Lands' End website, the collection "brings a touch of mischief to everyday dressing. Soft nightwear, cosy knits and thoughtful accessories, each piece blends comfort with character, making simple moments feel a little more special.

"Timeless Lands’ End quality meets Lulu Guinness’s signature wit in designs made to live beautifully – to gift, to love and to wear your own way."