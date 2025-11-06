Lulu Guinness for as little as £15? The iconic accessories designer has teamed up with Lands' End, and you're going to want everything

From pyjamas to knitwear, the collection is perfect if you're looking for Christmas gift ideas

Lulu Guinness holds a really special place in my heart. I remember saving up to buy one of the designer's dreamy bags (in the sale!) when I was a teenager, and I still love her quirky, characterful accessories today.

And I'm not alone - Lulu Guinness' whimsical bags were everywhere at Wimbledon back in the summer, and a lot of you loved the roomy striped tote bag that was recently restocked.

Whilst a leather Lulu Guinness bag might set you back in the region of £300, I've got good news for any longtime fans like myself. She's teamed up with American clothing brand Lands' End to create an affordable collection of nightwear, accessories and clothing, and the timing couldn't be better - just in time for Christmas! Prices start from just £15 for a 3-pack of socks, and aside from clothing, there's also towels, a keyring and a cute Christmas stocking to choose from on the Lands' End website. The only problem you'll have is narrowing down your shopping basket...

According to the Lands' End website, the collection "brings a touch of mischief to everyday dressing. Soft nightwear, cosy knits and thoughtful accessories, each piece blends comfort with character, making simple moments feel a little more special.

"Timeless Lands’ End quality meets Lulu Guinness’s signature wit in designs made to live beautifully – to gift, to love and to wear your own way."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

