Lisa Kudrow oozes sophistication in a luxurious khaki maxi coat and brown leather accessories - the neutral tones are perfect for winter

We're taking style notes from Lisa Kudrow's monochrome khaki look this winter, with her luxurious maxi coat and brown leather accessories creating an elevated casual style where neutral tones took centre stage.

Whether you're a fan of bright and bold colours, striking black and white shades, or you prefer neutral tones, we can all agree that deep green khaki colours are staples in any winter capsule wardrobe. The neutral-adjacent shade is rich and luxe, oozes sophistication, and is easily paired with a variety of other tones to give a sleek and elevated look.

So when Lisa Kudrow stepped out in a monochrome khaki look this week, of course we immediately fell in love with her outfit. She stunned on the streets of New York in a pair of deep green tailored suit trousers and a matching longline coat, adding rich, tanned leather accessories to play off of the luxurious shade - and the resulting look is an effortlessly elevated outfit we can't wait to recreate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Lisa Kudrow's Look

River Island Khaki Premium Wool Blend Scarf Coat £149 at River Island Made from a cosy and warm wool blend fabric, this stunning maxi coat from River Island is a piece you'll want to wear all the time. With a relaxed tailored fit, sweet stitched detailing and an incredibly practical scarf detail that gives the style a really unique look, you'll be sure to stand out. Steve Madden Delvie Bootie £105.59 at Nordstrom With a comfortable yet leg-elongating 2" heel, these ankle boots are a great winter staple that will elevate your casual outfits and add a chic touch to your formal looks too. A centre seam splits the streamlined silhouette for a little added flair and the rich brown shade is super versatile. & Other Stories High Waist Wide Leg Pants £96.69 at Nordstrom These suit trousers are oh-so chic, with their versatile khaki shade, flattering white leg silhouette and sleek front-pleat detailing creating a glamorous look no matter how you style them. Add a crisp white shirt and blazer for an office-ready look, or throw on a chunky knit and some comfortable boots for an elevated casual style. Mango Oval Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £37.37 at Nordstrom Lisa Kudrow's Celine bag is stunning, but this Mango shoulder style is more than £2,000 cheaper and boasts the same timelessly classic look. Small and compact, the oval design slips seamlessly onto the shoulder, either using the shorter strap or the crossbody, and lets you carry all of your essentials hands-free, while the warm brown-toned faux leather adds an elegant flair to your look. M&S Tort Oversized Link Necklace £18 at M&S Whether you're into a layered jewellery look or prefer streamline necklace styles, this oversized chain link piece from M&S is sure to add tonnes of texture and pattern into any outfit you put together. We love the mix of neutral tones and alongside a monochrome khaki look they would look beautiful. Sam Edelman Daria Bootie Was £146.26, Now £90.92 at Nordstrom Elevate your everyday outfits with these sleek ankle boots whose almond toe and wrapped block heel create a sleek and streamline look that will instantly add flair to any outfit you put together. The side zipper makes them super easy to pull on and off and we love the subtle silver logo on the heel.

The maxi coat is one of the most flattering winter coats out there, with the longline silhouette keeping you super warm no matter how cold the winter chill gets. Lisa's coat is a particularly dreamy option, with its relaxed fit, subtly structured shoulders and crisp collar detail creating a laid-back through still lightly tailored look that can transition from casual to formal wear effortlessly.

Matching the khaki shade of the coat perfectly, Lisa's suit trousers gave the look an instantly elevated feel. With a crisp front pleat and streamline straight leg silhouette, they oozed sophistication and added a luxurious touch to the outfit. We love the matching monochrome tones, with the khaki introducing a little festive flair in the run up to Christmas, though it is a neutral shade we happily wear all year round.

While Lisa opted for the more formal choice of suit trousers, the coat would look equally as great when paired with jeans and a chunky knit to give a more casual, cosy-chic feel. You can really style a maxi coat in whatever way you feel like, which is why it's such a staple in the cooler months, and having the option to dress it up like Lisa did while also knowing it looks great dressed down is a must-have if you're splashing out on a new wardrobe staple.

Instead of leaning into a head-to-toe khaki look and playing into the monochrome outfit trend we're seeing everywhere this winter, Lisa finished off her outfit with some luxurious brown leather accessories. Introducing this rich and warm tone through her handbag and her boots was a great styling choice, with the tone playing off the deep khaki beautifully to give an effortlessly elegant touch to her style.

With a pair of brown suede point-toe heels keeping her feet cosy and warm, Lisa carried the Celine Teen Soft 16 Bag on her shoulder, with the timeless designer bag's thick crossbody strap, smooth leather finish, and stunning tanned brown shade adding tonnes of warmth into her neutral look.

She added yet more brown accents through her choice of jewellery and layered a statement brown necklace over a daintier gold chain, letting the oversized links of the piece highlight the sultry V-neckline of her coat as well as the other brown accessories she was wearing. We love the resulting look, with the minimal and neutral colours creating a sleek and sophisticated outfit that can work for any occasion this season.