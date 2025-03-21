The White Lotus star Leslie Bibb just wore the chic outfit formula I always turn to at this time of year
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
It's that time of year again. Every time I step outside my front door I think I've probably got my layering situation wrong. One minute the sun is shining, and the next it feels like winter all over again!
There's one outfit combination that's a winner every time, and that's jeans and a blazer. Like Sienna Miller before her, Leslie Bibb just proved it's a failsafe combination, only the star of The White Lotus added a very fresh twist to hers. Side note, is everyone else obsessed with Leslie and her friends on holiday this series?
Following the denim trends 2025, she wore a pair of tapered blue jeans with a twist seam detail, adding a cropped blazer to play with proportions, as well as matching neutral heels. It was perfect for a spring New York day in mid-March, but will work for the always unpredictable British weather too.
The shape of the jeans is ultra flattering, and whilst she's not wearing anything underneath, you could totally add white T-shirt to make it a bit more smart casual.
Shop Leslie's exact look
Exact match
These are the exact jeans Leslie is wearing, and although they're an investment piece, they're currently 20% off. When paired with heels by Santoni, it's the epitome of elevated denim.
Exact match
A cropped blazer shows off your waist and allows the jeans to really shine. I love that Leslie's is oversized, so go up one or two sizes on this blazer - which is the very same one she's wearing.
Exact match
If you're like me and have a bit of a handbag habit, this chic little bag is calling your name. Isn't the metal detailing so chic?
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Leslie's look is so on point for spring: "when the sun appears, heavy jackets are out and lighter pieces become our go-to.
"If you're not wearing one of your best trench coats, a blazer is the next thing in line. You simply can't go wrong with combining tailoring and denim, and paired with some pointed slingbacks and refined jewellery, you have a going-out look that's sophisticated and sleek."
Shop the look for less
Everyone's talking about how good M&S is at the moment, and these jeans demonstrate why. The tapered mom shape will look amazing with a blazer. A classic black jacket will work too if neutral shades of beige aren't for you.
I think I love this high street option even more than I love the JW Anderson version. The contrast cuffs! The double breasted buttons! Yes please.
Leslie and her stylist Jeanann Williams also added this pair of Jennifer Meyer earrings and more gold jewellery by Anita Ko. It's such a perfect example of minimalist wardrobe pieces that look so sophisticated together, and are very simple to recreate.
A post shared by Leslie Bibb (@mslesliebibb)
A photo posted by on
Bibb posted the outfit on Instagram, with fans commenting "Such a beauty!" and "Love the look."
Since then she's worn the most amazing Stella McCartney skirt suit too, so she's clearly one to watch in the style stakes.
