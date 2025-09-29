Lea Michele makes a case for an all-white outfit this season and we’re sold
Nothing looks more chic than a white suit
As the temperatures drop you may be tempted to reach for a darker color palette, with the likes of chocolate brown, rich burgundy and olive green all major fall/winter fashion color trends for 2025. But Lea Michele has just proven that white deserves a spot in your fall capsule wardrobe too.
Snapped on her way to the US Open in New York City, the actress donned a Dorothee Schumacher tailored suit, expertly paired with sleek white mules and a slouchy shoulder bag roomy enough for all the essentials. Leaning into that tennis whites theme, this head-to-toe minimalist white look is oh-so-effortless and one we’re certainly bookmarking to recreate.
Women’s suiting has moved away from the boardroom to become one of fashion’s favorite and most versatile fall outfit ideas, and a white two-piece is truly timeless. Take note from Lea and look for utility-inspired details such as statement pockets for that cooler edge and a flattering flared hem to keep it feeling fresh and modern.
Wearing a white suit in fall
When it comes to wearing white in the colder months, fabric is key. You want to avoid summer-led materials such as cotton and linen and opt for something heavier, like a wool-blend or add some texture with a boucle. There are various shades of white, too - an ecru or off-white can help make the look feel less stark.
The silhouette is also important. Note how Lea has added shape by choosing a structured blazer. Avoid anything too figure-hugging when wearing white pants, as this can often look dated. Swap the skinny pants, and instead look to wide-leg cuts, straight, or a flared hem like Lea.
White accessories pull this look together and keep it feeling pared-back. Lea’s delicate jewelry - classic hoops and some clever layered necklaces brings a more feminine edge to the suit, and the fuss-free mules add a 90s-inspired touch. Simple court shoes will work just as well if your feet have started their winter hibernation.
Get the look
A classic carryall you can reach for on repeat, this handily comes in seven shades. We love the soft white leather to copy Lea’s look and there’s a detachable pouch inside for your valuables too. It fits a laptop so will look chic on your morning commute.
Exact Match
You can never go wrong with a classic cat-eye frame, guaranteed to suit every face shape. Simple, yet stylish, these designer shades are a worthy investment and the black colorway ensures longevity and versatility.
Lea’s tailored suit makes a strong case for wearing white in the fall. Directional, yet highly wearable, it’s the all-occasion outfit our closet has been looking for. It has heaps of styling potential too.
Wear the blazer with your go-to jeans and team the pants with a flouncy blouse or cozy knit for a dressed-down look. The outfit possibilities are endless.
