Kerry Washington just wore the chicest shirt and shorts combination that is ideal for changeable end of summer weather

Kerry Washington's shirt and shorts combination at this year's US Open could be about to solve every wardrobe woe currently on our list - and it's a foolproof outfit formula that you can turn to again and again in sticky weather.

Every time we think our summer capsule wardrobe might finally have run its course for this year, an unexpected hit of heat rolls back around. You may feel like you have exhausted every summer outfit combination you could possibly think of, but after seeing how sophisticated a simple button up and flowy shorts can be, we're convinced to go back to basics.

Tennis tournaments call for minimalist, elegant looks, but that doesn't mean that comfort has to go out the window too. Sticking to looser silhouettes, breathable linen, and accessorising with gorgeous pops of brown, Kerry proves just how easy it is to look expensive whilst feeling good - and we're taking notes.

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) A photo posted by on

Shop Kerry's look

It is only fitting that Kerry wore full Ralph Lauren to the tennis championships - if you've ever wondered what to wear to Wimbledon, you'll know that the vast majority of celebrity guests will be sporting the label. We've managed to track down some of the exact pieces she's wearing, and found some budget-friendly alternatives too.

Not only can these elegant basics be paired with everything and anything in your wardrobe, but they can also easily be layered as we head into autumn. But thanks to the linen materials, you won't find yourself overheating if summer decides to stick around for a little longer.

Her Instagram followers had nothing but good things to say about this outfit combination, with one commenting that it is "very classy 😍😍😍😍," and another gushing that they "love this look, so chic." Although summer is a great time to try out the new fashion colour trends 2024 and experiment with vibrant prints, nothing beats a neutral, timeless outfit that can take you anywhere.

There are also countless ways to make everyday basics feel more put-together and trendy, which Kerry demonstrates beautifully. By wearing her shirt with sleeves rolled up, unbuttoned, and tucked into a statement belt, it provides much more shape and structure and avoids any slouchiness that could make the outfit too casual.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, by sticking to matching accessories and a pointed heel, the outfit instantly becomes more formal and occasion-appropriate. But if you want to make this style work for everyday, swap out heels for a pair of the best white trainers and enjoy the same chic finish with a little more practicality.