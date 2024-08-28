Kerry Washington just wore the chicest shirt and shorts combination that is ideal for changeable end of summer weather
It's a truly timeless ensemble
Kerry Washington's shirt and shorts combination at this year's US Open could be about to solve every wardrobe woe currently on our list - and it's a foolproof outfit formula that you can turn to again and again in sticky weather.
Every time we think our summer capsule wardrobe might finally have run its course for this year, an unexpected hit of heat rolls back around. You may feel like you have exhausted every summer outfit combination you could possibly think of, but after seeing how sophisticated a simple button up and flowy shorts can be, we're convinced to go back to basics.
Tennis tournaments call for minimalist, elegant looks, but that doesn't mean that comfort has to go out the window too. Sticking to looser silhouettes, breathable linen, and accessorising with gorgeous pops of brown, Kerry proves just how easy it is to look expensive whilst feeling good - and we're taking notes.
Shop Kerry's look
It is only fitting that Kerry wore full Ralph Lauren to the tennis championships - if you've ever wondered what to wear to Wimbledon, you'll know that the vast majority of celebrity guests will be sporting the label. We've managed to track down some of the exact pieces she's wearing, and found some budget-friendly alternatives too.
Not only can these elegant basics be paired with everything and anything in your wardrobe, but they can also easily be layered as we head into autumn. But thanks to the linen materials, you won't find yourself overheating if summer decides to stick around for a little longer.
A linen shirt is a true capsule wardrobe hero and this one looks almost identical to Kerry's. Wear unbuttoned over swimwear or tuck into jeans for days in the office. Light and breathable, it can be layered year-round and will never go out of style.
We're pretty sure that these Ralph Lauren shorts from Net a Porter are the pair Kerry is wearing, but if you don't have £655 to spend, this high street option is extremely similar and much more affordable. With the same premium pleated detailing at the front, these have an expensive feel.
Look no further for a heel that is chic and comfortable. With just the right heel height that won't leave your feet in shreds after a day of wear but a sleek stiletto silhouette, these are a brilliant investment. Plus, they're reasonably priced for a Ralph Lauren investment.
Her Instagram followers had nothing but good things to say about this outfit combination, with one commenting that it is "very classy 😍😍😍😍," and another gushing that they "love this look, so chic." Although summer is a great time to try out the new fashion colour trends 2024 and experiment with vibrant prints, nothing beats a neutral, timeless outfit that can take you anywhere.
There are also countless ways to make everyday basics feel more put-together and trendy, which Kerry demonstrates beautifully. By wearing her shirt with sleeves rolled up, unbuttoned, and tucked into a statement belt, it provides much more shape and structure and avoids any slouchiness that could make the outfit too casual.
Plus, by sticking to matching accessories and a pointed heel, the outfit instantly becomes more formal and occasion-appropriate. But if you want to make this style work for everyday, swap out heels for a pair of the best white trainers and enjoy the same chic finish with a little more practicality.
