Keira Knightley has been relying on this chic shearling jacket to keep her cosy for a decade

Staying true to your style personality can be tricky when the weather is this cold. Anyone else feel like you're just reaching for the same chunky jumper and puffer jacket every day at the moment?

Cue Keira Knightley to demonstrate that beating the chill can be chic with the right winter capsule wardrobe staples. She was pictured looking impossibly stylish to attend a football match in Italy just before Christmas. She wore this statement Erdem pencil dress, but it was her toasty shearling aviator jacket that really caught our attention.

If it feels familiar, that's because Keira has been wearing the same Acne Studios Velocite shearling jacket for years now - and she's not the only famous fan. We first spotted her wearing it in chilly New York back in October 2015, and she's repeated it regularly since. How often do you see a celebrity treasure an item so much they wear it on repeat for years? Heidi Klum, Alexa Chung and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are big fans too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact match Acne Studios Velocite Shearling Jacket £2100 at MyTheresa Made from 100% calf leather, 100% lamb leather and 100% shearling, this weighty piece can really pack a punch when it comes to keeping you warm. The angular zips, buckle belt and strap detailing on the cuffs is super distinctive, and whilst it's a pricey piece, if you consider the cost per wear over ten years, the girl maths adds up. Whistles Black Faux Fur Aviator £219 at Whistles Whistles does shearling really well, and this jacket would look great with everything from barrel leg jeans and trainers to a floral midi dress and chunky winter boots. Choose from petite or regular lengths. Editor's pick H&M Oversized Teddy-Lined Jacket £44.99 at H&M This bargain buy is not to be missed. We're loving H&M at the moment here at woman&home HQ - their perfect wide leg jeans will no doubt sell out soon! This jacket is an affordable way to copy Keira but it looks much more expensive.

The Black Doves star - who recently showed off her beautiful bob at the 2025 Golden Globes - has worn her aviator with everything from jeans to dresses and tailored trousers over the years. Could this be the most versatile winter jacket you can possibly buy?

In classic black, there's not a colour combination it wouldn't work with, plus designer labels like Burberry and Stella McCartney are all over the aviator trend this year.

Keira pictured wearing the same jacket in 2017 (Image credit: Alamy/Jonathan Hordle/WENN.com )

ZW Collection Double-Faced Jacket £89.99 at Zara Zara always have a good shearling jacket in their winter collection, and this one is a winner for me. It's also available in chocolate brown if you're looking for a softer hue. Mango Jacket with Shearling-Effect Lining £109.99 at Mango Try wearing this beauty with a silky slip dress, boots and a chunky knit layered over the top. The lining ensures it's much warmer than your average leather jacket or even a thin wool coat. Only Faux Leather Aviator Jacket £49.98 at Amazon You might hesitate before buying faux leather from Amazon, but Only is a brand that's stock at Asos and La Redoute. This one has got a really similar silhouette to the Acne Studios version, but you'll save yourself a whopping £2050.