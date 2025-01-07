Keira Knightley's effortless Golden Globes bob is simplicity at its finest
Proving that less is more, Keira Knightley's delicately styled, jaw-length bob will tempt you for a trim
While there's nothing ground-breaking about a bob, Keira Knightley's approach to styling hers for the 2025 Golden Globes is so chic and refreshingly simple...
As the 2025 hair trends prove, the reign of bob hairstyles is by no means dwindling, what with the soft bell-bottom bob and collarbone cut still appearing everywhere - on and off the red carpet. If you're under the impression that these trims are high-maintenance or require advanced styling skills, Keira Knightley's timeless take might just change your mind. Appearing at the Golden Globe awards on January 5th, the Black Doves star proved that less is often more with a jaw-skimming bob. And as far as we're concerned, it's perfect for a chic, new year hair change.
So, if you're looking for just that or require some styling inspiration, here's how Knightley nailed effortlessness and luxury in one fell swoop.
Why we're loving Keira Knightley's 'undone' bob for January
Stepping out in a black, strappy dress with sparkly silver detailing, Keira Knightley debuted a short, jawline-grazing bob at the 2025 Golden Globes. This, of course, isn't the first time the actor has opted for this sort of cut but the styling of this particular bob, left more than one member of our beauty team tempted to book a hair appointment.
The beauty of the styling lies in its simplicity. Knightley opted for a middle parting, with a few, intentional flicks added to the ends, to frame her jaw - creating that almost mushroom shape, which has been very popular lately. Her front strands also had a just-been-tucked-behind-ears shape to them, which again hugged and highlighted her features and added a sense of 'undone' effortlessness.
As we can see, there's also no frizz in sight, another lesson to take away when wanting to achieve this sort of elevated but simple bob.
How to recreate Keira Knightley's Golden Globes bob
RRP: £239
To create similarly sleek lengths as well as adding chic flicks to your ends, a straightener like ghd's Platinum+ Styler (touted as the best ghd straightener on the market), is a must-have. It styles your hair at a consistent and optimal 185°C and features precision-milled floating plates with gloss coating and rounded barrels - to create everything from straight to curly looks.
RRP: £27
When using heat styling tools, protecting your strands from damage is essential. This Aveda mist is ranked first on our list of best heat protection sprays and works to condition, detangle and soften your hair, whilst also smoothing frizz - thanks to its nourishing blend of plant oils.
RRP: £27
For a more lasting solution to frizz and those seeking smooth and glossy strands, add Color Wow's best-selling Dream Coat to your routine. The spray is designed for all hair types and works to repel humidity and moisture, minimising the appearance of flyaways whilst also imparting a smooth effect and radiant shine as you blow-dry or straighten. It's heat-activated and offers protection for up to 72 hours.
What endeared us most to this bob look was its simplicity - and thus, how easy it is to recreate. All you need do is create a clean, middle parting and invest in one of the best straighteners or best hairdryer brushes (if you prefer a more blown-out look), to add inward or outward flicks to the ends of your hair. A smoothing or shine-boosting treatment is also a good addition to your routine if you want to achieve a similarly sleek finish.
If you have naturally straight hair, you could also simply tuck your hair behind your ear when damp, which will help achieve that soft, face-framing curve that Knightley's has - without the need for any heat styling at all.
