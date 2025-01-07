Keira Knightley's effortless Golden Globes bob is simplicity at its finest

Proving that less is more, Keira Knightley's delicately styled, jaw-length bob will tempt you for a trim

Keira Knightley is pictured with a short, jaw-length bob at the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025/ in a peach and purple watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Etienne Laurent / AFP)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By
published
in News

While there's nothing ground-breaking about a bob, Keira Knightley's approach to styling hers for the 2025 Golden Globes is so chic and refreshingly simple...

As the 2025 hair trends prove, the reign of bob hairstyles is by no means dwindling, what with the soft bell-bottom bob and collarbone cut still appearing everywhere - on and off the red carpet. If you're under the impression that these trims are high-maintenance or require advanced styling skills, Keira Knightley's timeless take might just change your mind. Appearing at the Golden Globe awards on January 5th, the Black Doves star proved that less is often more with a jaw-skimming bob. And as far as we're concerned, it's perfect for a chic, new year hair change.

So, if you're looking for just that or require some styling inspiration, here's how Knightley nailed effortlessness and luxury in one fell swoop.

Why we're loving Keira Knightley's 'undone' bob for January

Stepping out in a black, strappy dress with sparkly silver detailing, Keira Knightley debuted a short, jawline-grazing bob at the 2025 Golden Globes. This, of course, isn't the first time the actor has opted for this sort of cut but the styling of this particular bob, left more than one member of our beauty team tempted to book a hair appointment.

Keira Knightley is pictured with a short, jaw-length bob in front of a floral, rose background at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

The beauty of the styling lies in its simplicity. Knightley opted for a middle parting, with a few, intentional flicks added to the ends, to frame her jaw - creating that almost mushroom shape, which has been very popular lately. Her front strands also had a just-been-tucked-behind-ears shape to them, which again hugged and highlighted her features and added a sense of 'undone' effortlessness.

As we can see, there's also no frizz in sight, another lesson to take away when wanting to achieve this sort of elevated but simple bob.

How to recreate Keira Knightley's Golden Globes bob

A black ghd Platinum + Styler for 22% off is one of the best ghd deals.
ghd Platinum+ Styler

RRP: £239

To create similarly sleek lengths as well as adding chic flicks to your ends, a straightener like ghd's Platinum+ Styler (touted as the best ghd straightener on the market), is a must-have. It styles your hair at a consistent and optimal 185°C and features precision-milled floating plates with gloss coating and rounded barrels - to create everything from straight to curly looks.

Aveda Heat Relief Thermal Protector and Conditioning Mist

Aveda Heat Relief™ Thermal Protector & Conditioning Mist

RRP: £27

When using heat styling tools, protecting your strands from damage is essential. This Aveda mist is ranked first on our list of best heat protection sprays and works to condition, detangle and soften your hair, whilst also smoothing frizz - thanks to its nourishing blend of plant oils.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

RRP: £27

For a more lasting solution to frizz and those seeking smooth and glossy strands, add Color Wow's best-selling Dream Coat to your routine. The spray is designed for all hair types and works to repel humidity and moisture, minimising the appearance of flyaways whilst also imparting a smooth effect and radiant shine as you blow-dry or straighten. It's heat-activated and offers protection for up to 72 hours.

What endeared us most to this bob look was its simplicity - and thus, how easy it is to recreate. All you need do is create a clean, middle parting and invest in one of the best straighteners or best hairdryer brushes (if you prefer a more blown-out look), to add inward or outward flicks to the ends of your hair. A smoothing or shine-boosting treatment is also a good addition to your routine if you want to achieve a similarly sleek finish.

If you have naturally straight hair, you could also simply tuck your hair behind your ear when damp, which will help achieve that soft, face-framing curve that Knightley's has - without the need for any heat styling at all.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest