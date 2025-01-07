Keira Knightley's effortless Golden Globes bob is simplicity at its finest

While there's nothing ground-breaking about a bob, Keira Knightley's approach to styling hers for the 2025 Golden Globes is so chic and refreshingly simple...

As the 2025 hair trends prove, the reign of bob hairstyles is by no means dwindling, what with the soft bell-bottom bob and collarbone cut still appearing everywhere - on and off the red carpet. If you're under the impression that these trims are high-maintenance or require advanced styling skills, Keira Knightley's timeless take might just change your mind. Appearing at the Golden Globe awards on January 5th, the Black Doves star proved that less is often more with a jaw-skimming bob. And as far as we're concerned, it's perfect for a chic, new year hair change.

So, if you're looking for just that or require some styling inspiration, here's how Knightley nailed effortlessness and luxury in one fell swoop.

Why we're loving Keira Knightley's 'undone' bob for January

Stepping out in a black, strappy dress with sparkly silver detailing, Keira Knightley debuted a short, jawline-grazing bob at the 2025 Golden Globes. This, of course, isn't the first time the actor has opted for this sort of cut but the styling of this particular bob, left more than one member of our beauty team tempted to book a hair appointment.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

The beauty of the styling lies in its simplicity. Knightley opted for a middle parting, with a few, intentional flicks added to the ends, to frame her jaw - creating that almost mushroom shape, which has been very popular lately. Her front strands also had a just-been-tucked-behind-ears shape to them, which again hugged and highlighted her features and added a sense of 'undone' effortlessness.

As we can see, there's also no frizz in sight, another lesson to take away when wanting to achieve this sort of elevated but simple bob.

How to recreate Keira Knightley's Golden Globes bob

What endeared us most to this bob look was its simplicity - and thus, how easy it is to recreate. All you need do is create a clean, middle parting and invest in one of the best straighteners or best hairdryer brushes (if you prefer a more blown-out look), to add inward or outward flicks to the ends of your hair. A smoothing or shine-boosting treatment is also a good addition to your routine if you want to achieve a similarly sleek finish.

If you have naturally straight hair, you could also simply tuck your hair behind your ear when damp, which will help achieve that soft, face-framing curve that Knightley's has - without the need for any heat styling at all.