Katie Holmes embraces two-tone dressing in crimson red and powder pink dress - we're shopping identical pieces for Christmas

Katie Holmes is usually best known for her laid-back chic style that we've drawn endless inspiration from, however, in recent attendance at the CFDA Fashion Awards, she wowed us all in a dreamy red carpet look—a two-tone dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead.

It's never too early to begin the search for the ultimate Christmas party outfits, and Holmes' latest look offers the perfect inspiration. Wearing the controversial color combination of pink and red, she took to the red carpet in the floor-length piece, featuring an elegant cut-out back embellished with a black bow with floor-length ribbons.

Her dress, designed by Carolina Herrera, offered an injection of color into the red carpet looks from countless a-listers at the American Museum of Natural History. The two-tone pink and red dress was from Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and Holmes accessorized it with bright red pointy heels from the brand Italian footwear brand Gianvito Rossi. This look has us wanting to integrate two-tone dresses into our capsule wardrobe asap!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pink and Red Two-Tone Dresses & Accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress featured a long sleeved top in a powder pink, while the lower half of the dress was in a crimson red, which paired perfectly with the red heels. Two-tone dresses are ideal for making a bold statement and the colors alone make this outfit really pop. And if you're wondering how to style a statement dress, take notes from Holmes and match one colorway from your dress to your shoes or jewelry. Or go neutral with either monochrome black or white tones for shoes or a handbag.