Katie Holmes embraces two-tone dressing in crimson red and powder pink dress - we're shopping identical pieces for Christmas
You'll want to wear this color combination all season
Katie Holmes is usually best known for her laid-back chic style that we've drawn endless inspiration from, however, in recent attendance at the CFDA Fashion Awards, she wowed us all in a dreamy red carpet look—a two-tone dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead.
It's never too early to begin the search for the ultimate Christmas party outfits, and Holmes' latest look offers the perfect inspiration. Wearing the controversial color combination of pink and red, she took to the red carpet in the floor-length piece, featuring an elegant cut-out back embellished with a black bow with floor-length ribbons.
Her dress, designed by Carolina Herrera, offered an injection of color into the red carpet looks from countless a-listers at the American Museum of Natural History. The two-tone pink and red dress was from Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and Holmes accessorized it with bright red pointy heels from the brand Italian footwear brand Gianvito Rossi. This look has us wanting to integrate two-tone dresses into our capsule wardrobe asap!
Shop Pink and Red Two-Tone Dresses & Accessories
lookalike
The column silhouette of this midi dress is simply dreamy, and the feminine addition of a bow neckline makes this dress truly one of a kind. The one-shoulder style has a slanted neckline which is ultra flattering and perfect for adding dimension to your look.
If you're wanting to make an entrance this season opt for this sheer two-tone dress. With a fabulous asymmetrical design and a ruched waist this dress is not only super stylish but will be flattering on a range of body types too.
This satin-style fabric dress is perfect for special occasions, festive parties or evening for New Years celebrations. With a glossy silky-smooth finish you just know this dress will feel great on as well as looking great too.
These long and luxurious earrings are pink and playful and are perfect for the festive season ahead. They are made from gold-plated metal and are embellished with pink and red crystals to form a glamorous single long drop.
This black leather clutch is perfect for pairing with your favorite wardrobe staples, from wearing on a weekend outing to pairing with a little black dress for an evening event. You can't go wrong with this purchase, plus watch out for it in the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.
These pointed toe red heels will see you through plenty of wear. From styling with dresses and skirts to wearing with your favourite barrel leg jeans, these are the perfect color for the festive season ahead.
The dress featured a long sleeved top in a powder pink, while the lower half of the dress was in a crimson red, which paired perfectly with the red heels. Two-tone dresses are ideal for making a bold statement and the colors alone make this outfit really pop. And if you're wondering how to style a statement dress, take notes from Holmes and match one colorway from your dress to your shoes or jewelry. Or go neutral with either monochrome black or white tones for shoes or a handbag.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Cleaning expert reveals a crucial step you're missing when using your tumble dryer – and the tool you should be using daily
Because more frequent use requires a little more TLC
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton's staple camel coat she's worn time and time again is well worth taking inspiration from
The Princess of Wales has a go-to camel coat and she's shown why an item like this is a brilliant addition to your winter wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who knew Sienna Miller's dreamy M&S collection would be our Christmas wardrobe obsession? Here are the 3 outfits we're shopping
From sparkly sequin dresses to velvet tailoring this collection has it all
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cat Deeley’s sensational garnet-toned suit proved why satin is the ideal alternative to sequins and sparkle for party season
Cat Deeley's gorgeous deep red co-ord showcased satin at its very best and it's the perfect material choice when you don't want full-on sparkles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We're buying Alison Hammond's elegant leopard print dress before it sells out
If you're on the hunt for the perfect dress, look no further
By Molly Smith Published
-
Minnie Driver's cherry red statement coat is the only piece of outerwear you'll need this season
We're shopping similar styles before they sell out
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Moss gave a masterclass in styling knee high boots when she teamed them with an edgy leather fringed mini dress
Kate Moss looked impossibly chic and edgy in an all black outfit and pair of knee high boots
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Zoe Saldana perfectly elevates denim with luxe leather loafers, a chic black handbag and a tailored blazer
Who knew that the key to wearing denim is all in the right accessories?
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gillian Anderson's pretty pink cherry jumper has got us shopping playful knitwear for this winter
We're shopping fun knitwear after seeing Gillian Anderson's stunning cherry jumper
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Anita Rani’s mini skirt and chunky trainers combination is the casual take on office wear we want to replicate
Anita Rani knows how to keep comfortable in her chic autumn outfits
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published