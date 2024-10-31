Katie Holmes embraces two-tone dressing in crimson red and powder pink dress - we're shopping identical pieces for Christmas

You'll want to wear this color combination all season

flat lay image of Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Katie Holmes is usually best known for her laid-back chic style that we've drawn endless inspiration from, however, in recent attendance at the CFDA Fashion Awards, she wowed us all in a dreamy red carpet look—a two-tone dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead.

It's never too early to begin the search for the ultimate Christmas party outfits, and Holmes' latest look offers the perfect inspiration. Wearing the controversial color combination of pink and red, she took to the red carpet in the floor-length piece, featuring an elegant cut-out back embellished with a black bow with floor-length ribbons.

Her dress, designed by Carolina Herrera, offered an injection of color into the red carpet looks from countless a-listers at the American Museum of Natural History. The two-tone pink and red dress was from Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, and Holmes accessorized it with bright red pointy heels from the brand Italian footwear brand Gianvito Rossi. This look has us wanting to integrate two-tone dresses into our capsule wardrobe asap!

Image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pink and Red Two-Tone Dresses & Accessories

flat lay image of Karen Millen Dresslookalike
Karen Millen Soft Tailored Color Block Tie Neck Midi Dress

The column silhouette of this midi dress is simply dreamy, and the feminine addition of a bow neckline makes this dress truly one of a kind. The one-shoulder style has a slanted neckline which is ultra flattering and perfect for adding dimension to your look.

flat lay image of pink and red dress
L'Academie by Marianna Enoa Midi Dress

If you're wanting to make an entrance this season opt for this sheer two-tone dress. With a fabulous asymmetrical design and a ruched waist this dress is not only super stylish but will be flattering on a range of body types too.

flat lay image of red and pink dress
Topshop Long Sleeve Panel Midi Dress Red and Pink

This satin-style fabric dress is perfect for special occasions, festive parties or evening for New Years celebrations. With a glossy silky-smooth finish you just know this dress will feel great on as well as looking great too.

flat lay image of LK Bennett earrings
LK Bennett Mabel Pink Crystal Long Drop Earrings

These long and luxurious earrings are pink and playful and are perfect for the festive season ahead. They are made from gold-plated metal and are embellished with pink and red crystals to form a glamorous single long drop.

Flat lay image of black clutch bag

Anthropologie Cinched Faux-Leather Clutch

This black leather clutch is perfect for pairing with your favorite wardrobe staples, from wearing on a weekend outing to pairing with a little black dress for an evening event. You can't go wrong with this purchase, plus watch out for it in the Anthropologie Black Friday sale.

flat lay image of River Island Heels
River Island Red Ankle Strap Heel

These pointed toe red heels will see you through plenty of wear. From styling with dresses and skirts to wearing with your favourite barrel leg jeans, these are the perfect color for the festive season ahead.

Flat lay image of Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress featured a long sleeved top in a powder pink, while the lower half of the dress was in a crimson red, which paired perfectly with the red heels. Two-tone dresses are ideal for making a bold statement and the colors alone make this outfit really pop. And if you're wondering how to style a statement dress, take notes from Holmes and match one colorway from your dress to your shoes or jewelry. Or go neutral with either monochrome black or white tones for shoes or a handbag.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

