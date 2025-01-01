Katie Holmes' wide leg jeans and burnt-orange jacket make the ideal morning coffee run look that's comfortable, casual and oh-so chic
Katie Holmes is a master of the casual-chic look
Katie Holmes put together the perfect laid-backed look as she stepped out to grab coffee in New York - her pairing of wide leg jeans, a burnt-orange jacket and white trainers is the elevated casual look we're loving for chilled-out days.
After all the glitz and glamour of the festive season and New Year celebrations, it feels like time to get back into our comfortable, casual staples again. Slotting the sequins back into the wardrobe, we can't wait to pull out our winter capsule wardrobe staples again and have fun putting together cosy-chic looks with our comfortable jeans and oh-so soft knitwear.
And it seems that Katie Holmes has had the same thought. Stepping out in New York, the actress stunned in a pair of wide leg denim jeans as she picked up her morning coffee. Despite the dreary weather, or perhaps because of it, she added some lovely colour to the look with a striped jumper and layered a striking burnt-orange jacket over the top for some added warmth - and we're loving her chic white trainers.
Get Katie Holmes' Look
With a relaxed and baggy '90s-inspired fit, these wide leg jeans offer the perfect slouchy fit as they're made from nonstretch denim which gives them a more structured look for an elevated feel.
With the white neutral shade making up the base of this jumper, the blue stripes are a little less daunting to style and wear - and you'll want to wear this piece all the time as it's made from a cosy wool blend.
Made from a smooth faux suede that looks just like Katie's jacket, this piece is a winter staple you'll wear time and time again as it blends formal with casual beautifully. Plus, if you use the code HEY2025 at checkout, you can get 25% off!
Blending a sleek look with a chunkier style, these white sneakers boast a 3/4 inch platform, padded collar and minimal design for an easy-to-wear and versatile style.
A beanie is a winter must-have, with the style keeping you warm and cosy while also protecting your hair from the wind. This timeless style features wide knitted ribs for extra texture that will elevate any look.
Katie makes a good case for ditching the usual moodier winter colour palette with this look, with the light blue and bright white of her jumper rebelling against the deep and rich shades we usually associate with this dreary season - they really brighten up the grey sky, don't they?
The jumper is a great practical choice too. With the striped pattern working to add interest as well as a pop of bright colour, the long sleeves are an extra layer with which to combat the chill and the high-sitting crew neck and longline hem ensure you're fully protected from the elements.
But while the jumper's colour scheme went against many of the shades we tend to wear at this time of year, the rest of Katie's look readily embraced winter shades.
First off, the deep and rich indigo denim of her wide leg jeans played into a darker tone, with their slouchy fit lending a super casual flair to the elevated off-duty style.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Then there's the burnt-orange of her stunning suede jacket which is a lovely alternative for the burgundy tones that we've been seeing everywhere this autumn/winter season. The suede highlights the colour even more, with the soft-touch fabric catching the light while the structured, crisply tailored silhouette juxtaposes the relaxed fit of the jeans beautifully.
Finishing off the comfortable and casual outfit, that we're definitely going to be recreating on our own morning coffee runs this winter, Katie slipped into a pair of oh-so stylish white trainers to tie in the white stripes of her jumper. A pair of brown winter boots whose colour boasts an orange undertone would've worked equally well with the outfit and complimented the jacket beautifully, but who doesn't love a comfortable sneaker?
The earthy shades continued into her accessories, with a grey knitted beanie and pair of brown-framed sunglasses finishing off the outfit and leaning into the casual feel. With the blend of winter-ready tones and bright, bold shades, this stunning off-duty look proves exactly why Katie Holmes is one of our go-tos for casual outfit inspiration and we can't wait to recreate it.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Amanda Holden defies the snow with the most unexpected outfit – you won’t believe her daring look
It's New Year's Day and Amanda Holden is already causing a stir with some unexpected fashion choices
By Jack Slater Published
-
'It was walking and getting out that really did help' - Miranda Hart reveals how being outside helped her battle chronic illness
Miranda Hart speaks movingly about the power of nature in the midst of a chronic illness battle
By Jack Slater Published
-
Looking to brighten up your wardrobe this New Year? Charlotte Hawkins' neon jumper is the ideal casual piece to pair with jeans
The bold green jumper and matching heels are sure to make a splash
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to clean a leather handbag to give it a new lease of life
Love your leather handbag? Ensure it stays beautiful for years to come with these simple cleaning tips.
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
Kate Moss showed me exactly how to style my velvet blazer - with a silk blouse, tailored trousers and heels
I'm wearing my favourite velvet well into the New Year and so should you.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Satin or velvet? Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for the former with a look that couldn't be further from her signature style
Both materials are seriously on trend, but Victoria Beckham's look is really making us favour satin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Can't decide what to wear tonight? Ruth Langsford's smart suit look is the sophisticated party wear you can pull together quickly
If you're in need of a last-minute New Year's Eve look, Ruth Langsford is on hand with inspiration
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Wondering how to style a sparkly dress for New Year's Eve? Sarah Jessica Parker has all the answers
We're shopping this look before the big night
By Molly Smith Published
-
Demi Moore spends a 'snow day' in super padded North Face jacket and the chicest alternative to wellies we've seen this season
The actress knows how to keep warm in both style and comfort
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Lopez just wore heeled UGGS and we’ve never added to cart so quickly (they're on sale today)
The cosy-chic footwear is an elegant winter staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published