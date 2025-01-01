Katie Holmes' wide leg jeans and burnt-orange jacket make the ideal morning coffee run look that's comfortable, casual and oh-so chic

Katie Holmes put together the perfect laid-backed look as she stepped out to grab coffee in New York - her pairing of wide leg jeans, a burnt-orange jacket and white trainers is the elevated casual look we're loving for chilled-out days.

After all the glitz and glamour of the festive season and New Year celebrations, it feels like time to get back into our comfortable, casual staples again. Slotting the sequins back into the wardrobe, we can't wait to pull out our winter capsule wardrobe staples again and have fun putting together cosy-chic looks with our comfortable jeans and oh-so soft knitwear.

And it seems that Katie Holmes has had the same thought. Stepping out in New York, the actress stunned in a pair of wide leg denim jeans as she picked up her morning coffee. Despite the dreary weather, or perhaps because of it, she added some lovely colour to the look with a striped jumper and layered a striking burnt-orange jacket over the top for some added warmth - and we're loving her chic white trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Katie Holmes' Look

Katie makes a good case for ditching the usual moodier winter colour palette with this look, with the light blue and bright white of her jumper rebelling against the deep and rich shades we usually associate with this dreary season - they really brighten up the grey sky, don't they?

The jumper is a great practical choice too. With the striped pattern working to add interest as well as a pop of bright colour, the long sleeves are an extra layer with which to combat the chill and the high-sitting crew neck and longline hem ensure you're fully protected from the elements.

But while the jumper's colour scheme went against many of the shades we tend to wear at this time of year, the rest of Katie's look readily embraced winter shades.

First off, the deep and rich indigo denim of her wide leg jeans played into a darker tone, with their slouchy fit lending a super casual flair to the elevated off-duty style.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then there's the burnt-orange of her stunning suede jacket which is a lovely alternative for the burgundy tones that we've been seeing everywhere this autumn/winter season. The suede highlights the colour even more, with the soft-touch fabric catching the light while the structured, crisply tailored silhouette juxtaposes the relaxed fit of the jeans beautifully.

Finishing off the comfortable and casual outfit, that we're definitely going to be recreating on our own morning coffee runs this winter, Katie slipped into a pair of oh-so stylish white trainers to tie in the white stripes of her jumper. A pair of brown winter boots whose colour boasts an orange undertone would've worked equally well with the outfit and complimented the jacket beautifully, but who doesn't love a comfortable sneaker?

The earthy shades continued into her accessories, with a grey knitted beanie and pair of brown-framed sunglasses finishing off the outfit and leaning into the casual feel. With the blend of winter-ready tones and bright, bold shades, this stunning off-duty look proves exactly why Katie Holmes is one of our go-tos for casual outfit inspiration and we can't wait to recreate it.