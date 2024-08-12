Katie Holmes is the epitome of casual elegance in chunky fisherman sandals, oversized shirt and elevated joggers in New York
Katie Holmes has perfected that casual, comfy style and her oversized shirt, jogger and sandal combination is our new favourite
Katie Holmes casual elegance personified in her fisherman sandals, oversized shirt and elevated joggers during an outing in New York.
Sometimes all we want is to look put-together yet feel comfy for running errands or meeting up with friends and Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on 11th August wearing an outfit that nails this brief perfectly. Braving the hot weather, she reached for some more transitional pieces in her summer capsule wardrobe and opted for an oversized striped shirt with wide-leg joggers and chunky fisherman sandals. It might seem like joggers are a very relaxed choice for day-to-day, but just because they don’t have the formality of your best jumpsuits or dresses doesn’t mean they can’t be styled in a more elevated way.
Katie Holmes happily strolled the streets of New York wearing a pair of soft grey joggers with white drawstrings that ensure she can adjust their fit seamlessly. They had handy pockets that the Dawson's Creek star made full use of, as well as a cropped, straight leg silhouette.
Recreate Katie Holmes's Relaxed Outfit
Add this to your striped shirt collection and you'll soon find yourself reaching for it time and time again. It's made from a soft viscose blend and has all the classic details we expect from a shirt, including a smart collar and cuffs. Dress this down with joggers and sandals or up with tailored trousers.
If you love the look of Katie Holmes's elevated joggers then these are a great alternative to get a similar look. They are crafted from soft jersey fabric and have drawstrings at the waist, pockets and a straight leg design. They come in several tones, but we're very taken with this light grey.
Made with leather uppers, these fisherman sandals are an easy staple to have in your collection. They have a mule design with a buckled strap to help keep them secure on your feet. The tiny block heel means they're easy to walk in and they'd look great with casual and more tailored outfits.
Shop More Fisherman Sandals
These footbed sandals have a fisherman sandal-style design with the extra comfort of a moulded footbed that helps to provide extra cushioning for your feet. They are a deep tan tone and are made from durable leather. Style with everything from dresses to a co-ord for a chic look every time.
These classic fisherman sandals also come in black and white but we love this rich brown hue. They are so easy to wear on hot summer days and would look amazing styled with joggers like Katie's, or with your favourite blue denim jeans.
Currently reduced in the summer sale, there's never been a better time to pick up a pair of these leather strappy sandals. They have a practical ankle strap which helps to keep them secure on your feet, as well as the thick fisherman-style straps that run across. They are so wearable yet make a statement at the same time.
This gave them a smarter feel like that of trousers, more so than loungewear, and Katie chose to wear them with an oversized shirt. Many of us will have a striped shirt - or several - in our collection and the Hollywood star went for a neutral beige shirt with white and yellow stripes.
As with any shirt you can style it as formally or as casually as you like and on this sunny day in New York, Katie left her shirt unbuttoned at the top. This meant that the collar lay open in such a chic, fuss-free way and she also didn’t seem to have buttoned it at the very bottom either.
Whilst you could easily fully tuck in a shirt like this, Katie let her top drape effortlessly over the top of her joggers and rolled up the sleeves on both sides until they were just below her elbows. Had she added a pair of her best white trainers with this shirt and jogger combination it still would’ve looked stunning, but a little less fashion-forward than it did with her Cos fisherman sandals.
These added a textural contrast into her look as they were the brown suede ones and this warm-toned neutral looked gorgeous with the colour palette of Katie Holmes’s shirt. The woven straps were so pretty and this flat design is very practical and comfortable to wear all day long. Chunky sandals have also been increasingly popular in recent years and these gave Katie's otherwise quite classic look a contemporary edge. This was echoed with her large, square-framed brown sunglasses and her luxurious light brown Khaite Amelia tote bag.
Held in the crook of her arm, this tote bag worked so well with the rest of Katie Holmes’s outfit. A smaller bag or crossbody bag might have looked a little too “proper” with such a low-key look, whereas a larger bag mirrored the oversized design of her shirt and had plenty of room for all her daily essentials. The warm brown hues in her look would be lovely on a warmer day in autumn too.
The star finished off her outfit with some beachy shell necklaces and her long brunette hair appeared to be freshly washed and still a little damp, which only enhanced the sense of casual elegance. The next time we have errands to run we’ll be taking inspiration from Katie Holmes’s look so we can feel comfortable but still look so stylish.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
