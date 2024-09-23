Kate Winslet's versatile navy mini dress and sleek white blazer make for the most classy transitional colour palette
Navy blue tones and crisp whites can be carried from summer to autumn
It feels as though autumn has arrived almost overnight, so we're immediately on the hunt for chic and sophisticated autumnal outfits that can take us anywhere - and after seeing Kate Winslet's Wimbledon look from 2018, we're convinced that white and navy is the colour combination of the season.
If the deep browns and soft beiges typically associated with an autumn capsule wardrobe don't really appeal, fear not. We just stumbled back across Kate Winslet's stellar mini dress ensemble from 2018, and whilst this was originally worn as a summer look, we can't get enough of the sleek colour palette and expert layering for transitional weather.
The current weather can't seem to make up its mind between humid and chilly, so there's a lot to consider when getting dressed each morning. But with a few reliable staples in your arsenal that can work for rain or shine, autumn is no match.
It's always fun to experiment with the fashion colour trends 2024, but white and navy is a timeless colour combination that can work for any and every season. Deep blues are endlessly sophisticated for the colder months, but can sometimes fall slightly flat when teamed with other dark hues. By adding a pop of white, any look becomes instantly more statement without compromising on wearability.
Shop Kate's Style
Shift dresses will never go out of style, and there's truly no end to how they can be styled. Dress down with a pair of Kate Middleton's favourite Veja trainers on warmer days or team with wooly tights and biker boots for winter.
Kate Winslet has sported a white blazer on countless occasions, speaking to its versatility. It looks just as good layered over formal dresses as it does with slouchy denim, and there's no season it won't work for.
It can be easy to abandon your summer capsule wardrobe staples in favour of jeans and chunky knits when temperatures start to drop, but there are plenty of ways to make your warm weather pieces work for this time of year.
Although Kate's look nailed Wimbledon style when paired with wedges and statement jewellery, a navy dress is a true season-less wardrobe essential that can be paired with tights and chunky boots as we edge closer to winter, or layered with a cosy jumper for a casual chic look.
But until temperatures plummet, a blazer makes for the perfect layering piece - and we love how much a pop of white can elevate darker seasonal outfit formulas without making them feel too summery. A shortcut to making even casual basics look more refined whilst adding some warmth, it is the ultimate do-it-all investment that can take you through every season.
