Kate Moss teamed a chic leather trench coat with ballet flats and the result is sensational

Yet again we are bowing down to the style icon that is Kate Moss but this time she’s teaching a lesson on how to do transitional dressing the right way.

There’s no doubt that this autumn will be the season of trench coat, in fact, we’ve predicted it’s going to be one of this season's biggest trends. However, Kate’s all-black grunge take on the staple piece has brought a whole new edge to it.

For Milan Fashion Week, Kate stepped out in a stunning trench, matching black cat-eye sunglasses and a subtle animal print bag.

Pairing the coat with a trending ballet pump instantly elevated her monochrome outfit, although the coat really is the star of the show, there’s much to be said about how the simple black trousers and cat-eye shades bring the whole look together.

In keeping with the simple yet chic vibe, Kate kept her hair loosely tucked into her coat. And added some subtle gold hoops.

As fashion weeks across the world showcased the very best of autumn-winter style both on and off the runway, Kate styled two of the season's biggest trends with ease.

If you're just as excited about recreating this look as we are we've put together some lookalike options below for you.

Mango Polanapu Faux Leather Trench Coat in Black, £109.99 | John Lewis Visit Site This Mango piece sold at John Lewis is an almost replica for Kate's trench. With added buttons and faux leather long length style, it's the perfect statement piece to keep you looking good and feeling good this season. Distressed Leather Effect Trench Coat, £89.99 | Zara Visit Site If you're looking to take the grunge vibes a little further then this distressed trench from Zara is the one for you. With a minimal but effective scuffed effect on the lapels and hems, this coat is sure to add edge to any transitional outfit. AllSaints Elltee Toni Trench Coat in Black, £299 | John Lewis Visit Site Perhaps you're not quite sold with the leather look then this stunning synthetic trench from AllSaints is the perfect alternative. It's designed with multiple wear in mind, it's durable material will see you right through to the end of winter.