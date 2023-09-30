Kate Moss teamed a chic leather trench coat with ballet flats and the result is sensational

Kate Moss just stepped out in the chicest transitional autumn look and we're obsessed

Kate Moss in Black trench coat - listing image
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emily Smith
By Emily Smith
published

Yet again we are bowing down to the style icon that is Kate Moss but this time she’s teaching a lesson on how to do transitional dressing the right way. 

There’s no doubt that this autumn will be the season of trench coat, in fact, we’ve predicted it’s going to be one of this season's biggest trends. However, Kate’s all-black grunge take on the staple piece has brought a whole new edge to it.  

For Milan Fashion Week, Kate stepped out in a stunning trench, matching black cat-eye sunglasses and a subtle animal print bag.

Kate Moss in Black trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing the coat with a trending ballet pump instantly elevated her monochrome outfit, although the coat really is the star of the show, there’s much to be said about how the simple black trousers and cat-eye shades bring the whole look together. 

In keeping with the simple yet chic vibe, Kate kept her hair loosely tucked into her coat. And added some subtle gold hoops.

Kate Moss in black trench in Milan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As fashion weeks across the world showcased the very best of autumn-winter style both on and off the runway, Kate styled two of the season's biggest trends with ease. 

If you're just as excited about recreating this look as we are we've put together some lookalike options below for you.

Kate Moss in black trench coat - Mango lookalike from John Lewis
Mango Polanapu Faux Leather Trench Coat in Black, £109.99 | John Lewis

This Mango piece sold at John Lewis is an almost replica for Kate's trench. With added buttons and faux leather long length style, it's the perfect statement piece to keep you looking good and feeling good this season. 

Kate Moss in black trench - Zara lookalike

Distressed Leather Effect Trench Coat, £89.99 | Zara

If you're looking to take the grunge vibes a little further then this distressed trench from Zara is the one for you. With a minimal but effective scuffed effect on the lapels and hems, this coat is sure to add edge to any transitional outfit. 

Kate Moss in black trench - AllSaints trench

AllSaints Elltee Toni Trench Coat in Black, £299 | John Lewis

Perhaps you're not quite sold with the leather look then this stunning synthetic trench from AllSaints is the perfect alternative. It's designed with multiple wear in mind, it's durable material will see you right through to the end of winter. 

Kate Moss in black trench coat - ballet pumps from Next

Forever Comfort® Ballerina Shoes in Black, £22 | Next

They're back! Ballet pumps are making a fast return to the fashion world and we couldn't be happier. The beloved shoe is easily styled with just about anything and this pair from Next are a great place to start. 

Kate Moss in black trench coat - M&S ballet pumps
Leather Bow Ballet Pumps in Black, £39.50 | M&S

Crafted with real leather, these Marks and Spencer ballet pumps are a perfect lookalike for Kate's. With the dainty bow placed on top they deliver on that delicate feminine feel all whilst being understated and classy. 

Kate Moss in black trench - ballet pumps from & Other stories

Leather Ballet Flats in Black, £95 | & Other Stories

If you're looking to invest a little more in your shoe wardrobe this season then these flats from & Other Stories just may be the ones for you. They truly are a timeless classic with a small 1cm heel and chrome-free leather material. 

Emily Smith
Emily Smith
Digital news writer

Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. She specialises in lifestyle writing, both on her personal blog and also for previous work placements such as northern-based magazine Northern Life. Throughout her studies she has developed a love for entertainment reviews, sex and relationship writing and human interest stories.

Latest