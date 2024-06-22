Kate Moss just wore the chicest tailored suit – with high-waisted shorts that work wonders for elongating your legs

If there's one person we can rely on for an effortlessly chic outfit, it's Kate Moss. The supermodel made an appearance on the front row of the Dior Homme show in Paris this week wearing stylish grey shorts with a matching blazer and black bodysuit - and the high-waisted design is a top styling tip for giving the illusion of longer legs.

Shorts aren't an item we'd immediately think of when it comes to red-carpet dressing, usually because we'd pair them with a pair of the best white trainers. But Kate demonstrates how elegant they can look with the right styling.

The supermodel's whole look was formal yet understated, with glowing skin and natural waves complementing her chic outfit. While shorts are often reserved for holidays or casual summer outfits with flip flops or sandals, Kate elevated them with simple black heels and gold accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's style

Hush Belted Tailored Shorts £55 (was £79) at Hush These grey, tailored shorts can be dressed up with heels or down with more casual sandals, making them a versatile part of a capsule wardrobe. Plus, they're currently in the summer sale down to £55. Mint Velvet Throw On Shirt £69 at Mint Velvet A silk black shirt is a useful piece for formal summer dressing and can be worn under a suit or with jeans for a more relaxed evening out. This chic Mint Velvet design has a longline silhouette with an open collar that will mean you stay cooler wearing it when the temperatures rise. For All the Love Grey Tailored Blazer £30 (was £40) at Tu It's hard to believe you can pick up this stylish longline blazer at your local supermarket, but Tu and Sainsburys are proving to have some fashion-forward designs this season. This piece is also in the summer sale, bringing it down to just £30. Good American Scuba V-Neck Bodysuit £79 at Reiss A bodysuit is a godsend for your lingerie draw and can be worn under an oversized blazer like Kate for a chic summer outfit if your feeling bold. Otherwise it's useful for wearing underneath fitted dresses and sheer shirts and tops for a streamlined silhouette. Madison Point Court Kitten Heels Black £39.99 at Office Elegant slingbacks are the perfect slip-on shoe for evening events and these Office kitten heels look far more expensive than their £39.99 price tag. Orelia Interlocking Bangles £25 at Orelia These Orelia Interlocking Bangles will add a dressier element to summer evening outfits with a layered wristwear look. If silver is more your style, they also come in this option at the same price point of £25.

This look shows how the right tailoring can make all the difference, pairing the suit-style fitted shorts with an oversized blazer to keep the look balanced. Turned-up cuffs with a pin-stripe design add a masculine edge and a more relaxed element to the look, while the stacked gold bangles on Kate's wrist are the perfect finishing touch.

This two-piece is a versatile addition to a summer capsule wardrobe as it can be styled up or down with other pieces. The supermodel's bodysuit with a plunging neckline took the look into eveningwear territory but could be swapped out for a simple white t-shirt and flat sandals for a workwear look that would be a

The Dior Homme show, designed by Kim Jones, drew in a star-studded crowd with the likes of Robert Pattinson, Demi Moore and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham watching the catwalk. Kate arrived arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck, sitting beside him in the front row, who matched his partner perfectly in black and grey.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochrome tones of black, white and grey were prominent on the SS24 catwalks and outfits that move away from the typical florals and brights are proving to be a big summer fashion trend - if the offering on the high street is anything to go by.