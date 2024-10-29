Kate Moss gave a masterclass in styling knee high boots when she teamed them with an edgy leather fringed mini dress

We're taking style notes from Kate Moss's unique leather-fringed mini dress and sleek knee high boots outfit.

No one does all-black monochrome outfits quite like Kate Moss. Her elegant and sophisticated style, whether she's sitting in the front row of runway show or walking down the streets of London, is always oh-so chic and we love digging into the archives to find inspiration in her throwback outfits.

And this look of her's from 2018 is so timeless yet so unique, seamlessly balancing eye-catching details with a sophisticated and on-trend silhouette for a real stand-out look that we're itching to recreate this autumn.

Channel Kate Moss's Look

Channel Kate Moss's Look

A faux-leather mini skirt is a versatile staple that will add an elevated and edgy touch to any look. A cool yet sophisticated faux leather jacket inspired by the growing interest in cowboy and western fashions is a great piece to throw on over any outfit and it will immediately add interest. Paired with a black mini dress, you can get Kate's look and will be sure to turn heads. Sleek, pointy toe knee high boots are a chic addition to any shoe capsule wardrobe. A lace top is more versatile than you might first think and can be paired with a leather skirt and fringed jacket to get Kate Moss's look. It also works brilliantly as a layering piece under dresses for a dressed up look, or under sweater vests to take casual outfits to the next level. A suede fringe handbag is a statement piece that will upgrade any outfit with a fun, western-inspired flair.

Spotted walking into Longchamp's show during New York Fashion Week, Kate looked stunning in a unique black fringed minidress that's at the top of our list when it comes to this year's best Christmas party outfit inspiration.

The mesh dress boasted a stunning boho-inspired pattern across its fabric, with the sheer minidress offering coverage through its simple silhouette.

The high crew neckline and long sleeves created a flattering look, with the A-line skirt hugging Kate's figure and creating a sleek, streamline base for the fringe details to sit on.

And that's what this dress is really all about; the leather fringe. Hanging in striking curtains from the shoulder down to the waist, the cascading leather details created a striking look that pays homage to Kate's long-standing love for rock and roll while also nodding to the sophisticated style she has adopted since that time - we love this balancing of styles and the dress feels so 'Kate.'

We don't know the exact origins of Kate Moss' beautiful dress, but there are plenty of similar styles that can be used to replicate her look, with a leather jacket being an absolute autumn capsule wardrobe staple not just for recreating this look but for getting you through party season in style.

Tying in the leather details, Kate finished off her outfit with a pair of matching knee high leather boots. With a sleek almond toe, tightly-fitting leg, and chic rouched detail at the ankle, the boots are simply stunning and compliment the figure-hugging dress beautifully.

The boots are also super versatile, pairing just as well with stylish wide-leg jeans and a crisp, collared shirt as they do with party-ready mini dresses like Kate's.

Letting the dress shine, Kate kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of subtle yet shining drop-detail earrings and selection of glimmering gold rings to the look.

Her long, blonde strands were styled in cascading, natural-looking waves with, no doubt, Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter, which is Kate's favourite beauty product and had just been released when she wore this outfit in 2018, bringing a beautiful glow to her skin.