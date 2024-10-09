We just found the Sorel snow boots Kate Middleton wears every winter – and they're 50% off today

Kate Middleton's snow boots are on sale for Amazon Big Deal Day, and they have been heavily discounted. These boots are the perfect investment if you want to keep warm this winter. From snowy walks to outdoor activities, these will see you through the autumn/winter and beyond.

As we enter cool weather mode, many of us are searching for the perfect boots or shoes to invest in. And if you're still finalising those autumn capsule wardrobe staples, the Princess of Wales' favourite snow boots should be a top contending footwear choice. Plus, an upgraded version of her Sorel boots is now available to buy in the Amazon sale.

She wore Sorel snow boots, a puffer jacket coat, a grey wool hat, and black skinny trousers when captured in Stockholm back in 2018. While the exact boots Kate wore are no longer stocked by the brand, Sorel has a newer version of the boots, which are just as stylish and cold-weather appropriate too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Sorel Winter Boots

Sorel Women's Torino Wp Winter Boots From £71.25 (was £150) at Amazon These super warm and cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot, combining style and practicality. They are fashionable, they have a smart grip to ensure no slipping, and they have a snowproof feature that means that you will be kept warm and dry in harsh weather. And even if you're not expecting snow, these will be excellent in the wet weather as they have a waterproof lining that makes sure no water will come through—great for British weather. Although, it is recommended to go a full size up in this style, one reviewer comments, "My favourite winter boots ever but definitely go a full shoe size".

Not only are these practical, but I can see them looking great with a range of outfits too, from a big winter coat and your best wool jumper and denim jeans and a light weight jacket. Kate Middleton's style offers a lace-up front and a warm fur lining, however, Sorel has lots of different designs, from ankle height to a longer-length boot that will protect you further in the cold weather. And not only this, but they have a wide range of colours to choose from too, including tan, olive, and white designs that will add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

And if you need any further encouragement to buy these shoes, Sorel is not only a firm favourite amongst royalty, but is also a go-to brand for some of our favourite a-listers, including Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes.

Shop Other Sorel Winter Boots

Sorel Women's Winter Carnival Boot £65 (was £135) at Amazon These heavy snowboots have a large discount now on Amazon Prime Big Deal Day with almost 50% off the original price. They have a waterproof nylon upper and seam sealed water proof feature meaning they will keep any damp out and keep you warm. Sorel Women's Tofino Winter Boots From £93.50 (was £195) at Amazon If you want winter boots with a touch of glamour these will certainly hit spot. The fur trim is both stylish and practical and will keep you warm through the colder months ahead. Plus they have almost 50% off too. Sorel Torino 2 Waterproof Women's Winter Boots, Brown £82.50 (was £150) at Amazon With a fleece lining, and a waterproof construction, these winter boots are a fabulous choice to see you through the season. Plus this colour will look fabulous with blue denim, so pair with the best wide leg jeans and an overcoat.