We just found the Sorel snow boots Kate Middleton wears every winter – and they're 50% off today
This is a deal simply too good to miss
Kate Middleton's snow boots are on sale for Amazon Big Deal Day, and they have been heavily discounted. These boots are the perfect investment if you want to keep warm this winter. From snowy walks to outdoor activities, these will see you through the autumn/winter and beyond.
As we enter cool weather mode, many of us are searching for the perfect boots or shoes to invest in. And if you're still finalising those autumn capsule wardrobe staples, the Princess of Wales' favourite snow boots should be a top contending footwear choice. Plus, an upgraded version of her Sorel boots is now available to buy in the Amazon sale.
She wore Sorel snow boots, a puffer jacket coat, a grey wool hat, and black skinny trousers when captured in Stockholm back in 2018. While the exact boots Kate wore are no longer stocked by the brand, Sorel has a newer version of the boots, which are just as stylish and cold-weather appropriate too.
Shop the Sorel Winter Boots
These super warm and cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot, combining style and practicality. They are fashionable, they have a smart grip to ensure no slipping, and they have a snowproof feature that means that you will be kept warm and dry in harsh weather. And even if you're not expecting snow, these will be excellent in the wet weather as they have a waterproof lining that makes sure no water will come through—great for British weather.
Although, it is recommended to go a full size up in this style, one reviewer comments, "My favourite winter boots ever but definitely go a full shoe size".
Not only are these practical, but I can see them looking great with a range of outfits too, from a big winter coat and your best wool jumper and denim jeans and a light weight jacket. Kate Middleton's style offers a lace-up front and a warm fur lining, however, Sorel has lots of different designs, from ankle height to a longer-length boot that will protect you further in the cold weather. And not only this, but they have a wide range of colours to choose from too, including tan, olive, and white designs that will add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.
And if you need any further encouragement to buy these shoes, Sorel is not only a firm favourite amongst royalty, but is also a go-to brand for some of our favourite a-listers, including Sienna Miller and Katie Holmes.
Shop Other Sorel Winter Boots
These heavy snowboots have a large discount now on Amazon Prime Big Deal Day with almost 50% off the original price. They have a waterproof nylon upper and seam sealed water proof feature meaning they will keep any damp out and keep you warm.
If you want winter boots with a touch of glamour these will certainly hit spot. The fur trim is both stylish and practical and will keep you warm through the colder months ahead. Plus they have almost 50% off too.
With a fleece lining, and a waterproof construction, these winter boots are a fabulous choice to see you through the season. Plus this colour will look fabulous with blue denim, so pair with the best wide leg jeans and an overcoat.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
This ultra-effective serum is the reason I've not had anti-wrinkle injections – and it's 20% off for Prime Day
Our contributing beauty editor reveals her most reused skincare product, with skin-smoothing results
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Carole Middleton’s velvet top and sparkly wide-leg trousers prove that dresses and heels aren’t the only option this party season
Carole Middleton showed that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand during the festive season with the most sensational outfit combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller proved chic and comfy airport dressing is easy in a classic trench coat, jeans and striking apple red bag
Sienna's trench and jeans airport outfit just goes to show that travelling in style can be super simple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
It's rare to find Levi's jeans on sale, but my favourite Ribcage style is now half price on Amazon Prime Day
I'm a fashion editor and these are my all-time favourite jeans
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Louise Redknapp’s sultry slip dress is the out there party look we just might dare to wear this season - her Burberry blazer and sheer tights add coverage for sophisticated style
Louise's satin dress and designer blazer screams chic sophistication
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Sienna Miller aces transitional dressing in Gucci leather jacket, skinny jeans and Superga trainers - plus her shoes are now discounted by 50% on Amazon
A deal way to good to miss!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez offers a masterclass in elegant daytime styling - wearing the best flared jeans we've seen all season
Flattering, stylish and on-trend, what's not to love about flared jeans?
By Molly Smith Published
-
This amazing £15 debobble gadget has made my knitwear like new – the before and after photos are remarkable
Revive all your winter knitwear with this brilliant little device
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Reese Witherspoon wears the cosiest navy cardigan paired with stylish bootcut jeans - a failsafe combination that we're rushing to recreate
Reese proves that basic staples are the key ingredient for the chicest looks
By Molly Smith Published
-
These gorgeous velvet M&S trousers are the versatile staple that will see you through party season in style and comfort - with their elasticated waist and flowing wide leg
With an elasticated waist, luxe velvet fabric and a comfortable relaxed fit, these M&S trousers are a must-have this season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published