Kate Middleton's vibrant skinny jeans and super high wedge heels were her casual yet polished addition to a crisp white polo
A pair of skinny jeans and some chunky wedges was once Kate Middleton's go-to summer uniform
Kate Middleton's style has changed, evolved and developed significantly over the years - and a pair of tight-fitting skinny jeans teamed with a pair of wedge heels used to be one of her go-to looks for summer time.
The Princess of Wales has been wowing fashion fans with her sartorial choices ever since she officially stepped into the royal spotlight as Prince William's wife-to-be in 2010. Whether it be her best jeans, her designer handbag collection or he gorgeous wardrobe of dresses, Kate's looks have been inspiring style purchases around the world for over a decade.
And while she has gravitated more towards tailored trouser suits, flowing midi skirts and flares in recent years, her indigo blue skinny jeans and wedges from a royal engagement in summer 2012 is one we love to look back on.
Shop Blue Jeans and Trousers
These rich blue flared jeans are a modern and on-trend way to replicate Kate's look. While skinny jeans are still a great capsule wardrobe piece to own, swapping them for a flared fit can take a look to the next level.
A pair of loose-fitting trousers are a warm weather essential and choosing a vibrant colour is an easy way to brighten up your summer style. Switch blue jeans for these blue wide-leg trousers .
Stepping out in London alongside Prince William and Prince Harry, Catherine looked svelte and stylish in her ultra fitted royal blue denim, two tone wedges and sporty crisp white polo shirt. The trio were out at Buckingham Palace to meet with Team GB Olympians and to await the arrival of the Olympic Torch.
Catherine boasted a glowing summer tan and her brunette locks looked luscious, styled with a side parting and cascading down onto her shoulders.
Combining the lowkey look with a face of radiant makeup, Kate sported vibrant red blush on the apples of her cheeks along with a touch of her best bronzer plus peachy pink lips and a classic smokey eye, which was her signature look at the time.
While you may have transitioned from classic skinny jeans to looser cuts and wider fits lately, a pair of royal blue jeans or trousers can be a gorgeous addition to your summer trouser stash.
And a pair of neutral wedge heels will never go out of style for summer, with espadrille wedges and chunky wedge heels making a return as a shoe essential year after year.
