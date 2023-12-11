Kate Middleton's new designer bag is under £400 and just went to the top of our Christmas list

Kate Middleton recently debuted the Strathberry Mini Mosaic bag at "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, and we just found out that you can purchase it for under £400.

There's no secret that the women of the royal family have some of the best designer handbags out there - and specifically, we're always looking specifically at Kate Middleton's, as she does have quite a few. She's worn designer brands to the stars over the years, including Chanel, Mulberry, and more - but we recently saw the Princess wearing a mini bag from Strathberry that majorly caught our eye, and you can purchase it yourself for less than £400.

Kate Middleton's best handbags are surprisingly usually fairly affordable - and considering she could essentially have her pick of any handbag ever created, we admire that she opts for bags from smaller and more affordable designers like Strathberry. Recently, on 8 December, Kate stepped out for the "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey wearing a stunning monochrome white outfit with a miniature white leather purse from Strathberry that was perfect for the occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She wore the Mini Mosaic Bag in the colourway vanilla, which proved to be a perfect match to her winter white ensemble that she sported for the caroling service. Although Kate wore this bag with an all-white outfit, you could certainly pair the mini carry-all with any outfit, whether it be formal or casual, as the cream hue of the bag adds a touch of elegance to any look.

Strathberry Mini Mosaic Bag, Vanilla View at John Lewis RRP: £395 | The perfect Christmas gift, the Strathberry Mini Mosaic bag in vanilla is great for all of your upcoming winter outfits. Strathberry Mini Mosaic Bag, Black View at John Lewis RRP: £395 | The Strathberry Mini Mosaic bag in black is a great option for those who prefer traditional black leather for the winter months.

This isn't the first time the Princess has sported a chic bag from Strathberry, however - she's worn all kinds of bags from this designer brand before, including clutches, crossbody bags, and more, proving that the British designer brand is well worth the investment.

Don't just take it from Kate Middleton though - the brand's description of the mini purse speaks for itself.

"This beloved, best-selling silhouette has been reimagined into a smaller, more compact nano size. Inspired by the works of Scottish artist Eduardo Poalozzi, this new addition to the Mosaic collection retains the same clean, precise lines and soft malleable leather as its larger counterpart," the Strathberry site says.